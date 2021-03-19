Mountain View grads Miles Long and Sean-Pierre Akers-Kennedy, as well as Dacula grad Khari Person, were part of a historic college basketball season for Johnson University (Tenn.).
The Royals won the first National Christian College Athletic Association Division II national championship in school history last weekend with a 95-74 win over Arlington Baptist in the finals. Long scored 22 in the title game, and averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 assists.
Long is a sophomore, while Akers-Kennedy and Person are freshmen. The roster also includes Duluth resident and Horizon Christian grad Mason Bierster.
