Gwinnett grads Will Banfield and Nasim Nuñez helped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to this season’s Southern League championship, clinching the title with an 11-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

Banfield, a Brookwood grad, was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in Wednesday’s deciding Game 3, and Nuñez, a Collins Hill grad, walked twice and scored two runs. Nuñez battled in the leadoff spot, and Banfield hit in the No. 2 spot.

Mar 1, 2021; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins Will Banfield #59 poses during media day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2021; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins Nasim Nunez # 83 poses during media day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports

