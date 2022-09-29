Gwinnett grads Will Banfield and Nasim Nuñez helped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to this season’s Southern League championship, clinching the title with an 11-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.
Banfield, a Brookwood grad, was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in Wednesday’s deciding Game 3, and Nuñez, a Collins Hill grad, walked twice and scored two runs. Nuñez battled in the leadoff spot, and Banfield hit in the No. 2 spot.
Pensacola, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, won the Southern League title outright for the first time in its 10-year history. The Blue Wahoos dropped Game 1 of the three-game championship series, but evened the series with a 7-1 win in Game 2. In that victory, Banfield went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Nuñez walked twice and scored a run.
Banfield, a catcher, was drafted by the Marlins with the 69th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B out of high school in 2018. The 22-year-old hit .223 this season with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Nuñez, an infielder, was the Marlins’ second-round pick in 2019 (No. 46 overall) out of high school. He hit .251 this season with two homers, 41 RBIs and an eye-catching 70 stolen bases.
The University of Georgia women’s volleyball team earned its first SEC win of the season, taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks in five sets Wednesday evening at Stegeman Coliseum (23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12). Click for more.
