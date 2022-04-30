Nov 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers receiver Joe Reid (2) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tomon Fox (12) during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports
Gwinnett grads Tomon Fox and Christopher Hinton signed free agent deals with the New York Giants after not being selected in the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Fox, a Collins Hill grad, had 30 sacks and 44 1/2 tackles for losses in his college career at North Carolina. The defensive end had a career-high nine sacks last season with 10 1/2 tackles for losses.
Hinton, a 6-4, 305-pound defensive tackle, joins fellow Greater Atlanta Christian grad Darius Slayton on the Giants’ roster. He started all 14 games last season for the Michigan Wolverines. His father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls as an NFL offensive lineman.
