Gwinnett grads Robert Carter and Jarvis Cunningham helped the Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) football team to the NAIA national title at the conclusion of the spring season.
Lindsey Wilson won its first national championship May 10 with a 45-13 victory over Northwestern (Iowa).
Carter, a junior defensive back, was a first-team All-Mid South Conference selection, a team captain and is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. The Parkview grad had 36 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups this season.
Cunningham, a freshman defensive back from North Gwinnett, had 10 tackles and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.