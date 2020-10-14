Grayson grad Owen Pappoe and Archer grad Colby Wooden were two of Auburn’s top tacklers in last Saturday’s win over Arkansas.
Pappoe, a sophomore, was second on the Tigers with 10 tackles (nine solos) and also had a sack from his linebacker spot. Wooden, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, was fourth with six tackles (five solos, two for losses) and also had a sack.
Pappoe has 23 tackles and two tackles this season. Wooden has 15 tackles on the season after also posting six stops in the previous game against Georgia.
