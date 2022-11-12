Of the 26 soccer players named Wednesday night to the United States’ FIFA World Cup roster, two played for the same high school in Snellville.
Former Brookwood stars Sean Johnson and Walker Zimmerman both made the cut as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter finalized his team for the world’s ultimate soccer showcase, hosted this month in Qatar. The U.S. begins group stage play Nov. 21 against Wales, followed by matches against England on No. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.
Before this year, only one other Gwinnett native has made a U.S. World Cup roster — Josh Wolff, currently head coach of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC, played for the Americans in 2002 and 2006. Georgians on the World Cup stage have been rare outside of Wolff, Clint Mathis (2006, 2010, 2014) and Ricardo Clark (2010), but two Brookwood Broncos have put their state and their home county in the spotlight on soccer’s biggest stage this year.
“It's incredible to be named to the final roster for the 2022 World Cup,” Zimmerman said. “Not many people get to say that they played for their national teams, and even fewer get to say they got to play in sport's biggest event. Having two players from the same high school is even more rare, and I'm honored to share that honor with Sean Johnson. We are excited to represent Gwinnett County and the entire country in a few weeks.”
The twosome on the U.S. roster is actually a foursome.
Ron Shinault, the head athletic trainer for the U.S. Men’s National Team, is a 1997 graduate of Shiloh, and his training staff for the World Cup includes 1992 Norcross grad Harris Patel. Shinault and Patel flew out Tuesday for Doha, Qatar, and were followed a day later by Johnson, Zimmerman and other U.S. players.
“Representing the United States is truly an honor,” Shinault said. “I credit my journey beginning to my Gwinnett roots as my Shiloh high school football coach, Charlie Jordan, introduced me to my first athletic trainer. I was interested in the profession of athletic training and he took the initiative to support me through introducing me to Jay Shoop, then Georgia Tech’s Head Athletic Trainer, that was college friend of his. Jay was great man that gave me an amazing and honest glimpse into how to be successful and the truth of the challenges that lay ahead. This opportunity to learn what the profession is from someone that is now in our professional Hall of Fame was a amazing start and inspiration. Charlie Jordan was a true leader of men and I credit a great start due to that experience Gwinnett made connection."
Patel, whose friendship with Shinault led to his involvement with U.S. Soccer, has worked the past four Olympic Games as a USA Track and Field trainer.
“To represent Gwinnett County and the United States of America is a privilege and an honor,” Patel said. “Norcross High School remains my foundation, a place filled with positive memories for which I am forever grateful. It has been an amazing journey for me to represent our country and sports medicine in men's soccer and track and field. It’s very fulfilling to be able to medically serve elite athletes and to help them perform at their best while keeping them healthy and strong.”
Two of the U.S. players Shinault and Patel plan to keep healthy are fellow Gwinnett natives, Johnson and Zimmerman, who give Brookwood a rare alumni double in the World Cup.
Zimmerman, 29, is projected to start in the United States’ defense at center back. The two-time MLS Defender of the Year, who has made 33 appearances with the USMNT, was pivotal in World Cup qualifying and has captained the Americans on five occasions.
He has been an MLS fixture since 2013, when he was a first-round pick by FC Dallas, and debuted with the full national team in 2017. He has been in the best form of his career lately, earning a spot on the MLS Best XI the past four seasons — he is one of only five players in league history, and the first defender, to make the Best XI four straight seasons. His four Best XI selections are tied for fifth-most in MLS history and are the most among active players.
It has become the pro soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team journey Zimmerman hoped for when he graduated early from Brookwood and enrolled at Furman in January 2011, skipping his senior season of high school soccer.
"Walker was an incredible competitor,” said Parkview soccer coach Danny Klinect, who coached Zimmerman and Johnson at Brookwood. “He did not like to lose at anything in training, but especially in games. He showed me he was ready for the big stage as a freshman when we hosted Walton High School in the semifinals of the state playoffs. We went into a PK shootout and he did not hesitate to say he wanted to go fifth in the order — as a freshman. The shootout was 5-4 in favor of Walton and it came down to Walker converting his PK for us to force extra kicks and he missed. Years later, while he was playing for FC Dallas, he made the decisive PK to advance FC Dallas in the US Open Cup. When I spoke to him later, he told me that missing that PK against Walton motivated him to convert in that spot the next time and he did. That summarizes Walker and his drive when he played for me at Brookwood High School.
“Years later when he was at LAFC, I happened to be out there for a college soccer camp and he invited me to the game. He spent a good 30 minutes to an hour introducing me to the other players and making me feel at home. That's Walker Zimmerman for you, he will give you the shirt off his back."
While Zimmerman had been considered a lock for the World Cup roster, Johnson was among a group of goalkeepers vying for three spots on the final roster. The 33-year-old New York FC captain earned his spot after a long run of success in MLS, where he has played 355 matches since 2010 for both the Chicago Fire (2010-16) and NYFC (2017-present). He is considered one of the league’s top keepers and led NYFC to the MLS Cup title in 2021.
"It means the world to be able to realize a dream I've had since I was a kid to represent my country in a World Cup," Johnson said. "Really unique and special to share this moment with a good friend and teammate that came from not only the same state but the same high school. It's my hope that Walker can share a spot in the high school hall of fame. He deserves it more than anyone."
The 6-foot-3 Johnson, who entered MLS early from the University of Central Florida as a Generation Adidas player, debuted with the USMNT in 2013, making 10 appearances (five shutouts) over the past decade. Like Zimmerman, he saw action with U.S. age group national teams (initially with the U-20s) after briefly working out for Jamaica (where his parents are from) as a teenager.
During those teenage years, Klinect saw a bright future in the sport for Johnson, also a varsity basketball player at Brookwood.
"I knew Sean was destined to be a world-class keeper his junior year at Brookwood, my first year as the Brookwood coach,” Klinect said. “We had three Division I keepers on that team with a senior going to Georgia Southern, a junior going to Central Florida (Johnson) and a sophomore going to the U.S. Naval Academy. Sean played half the game in the field and was our second-leading goal scorer and played in goal for half the game and had a GAA of less than 1. Our opening preseason jamboree of three, 30-minute games gave me completely everything I needed to know about Sean. In the first game, he played on the field and had a goal and an assist against McIntosh in a 2-1 win. In Game 2 against St. Pius, he earned a shutout while stopping a PK. In Game 3, he was sitting so I could get the third keeper some time in goal against Parkview. In that game, it was tied 0-0 and our keeper came out and punched the ball just outside the penalty box. The referee called a foul, stopped the clock with three seconds left in the game, and issued my keeper a yellow card. Without any warming up, I told Sean to get in goal. He put on a penny while calmly walking onto the field, putting on his goalkeeper gloves.
“Parkview's Blake Brettschnieder, a future MLS starter as well, stepped up and hit a perfect free kick that was going into the upper corner. Sean dove and parried the shot over the goal to end the game. I turned to my assistant, Adel Mohsen, and said ‘Holy (expletive), did he just do that?’ One Christmas about four years ago, Sean called me Christmas morning and said he was in town and wanted to know if he could stop by, I said yes. He spent the next three hours eating breakfast with us and just hanging out. My kids will always remember Sean coming over Christmas morning. He's such a great person and down to earth."
Johnson and Zimmerman will spend the coming weeks on another part of the earth, while numerous fans back in Gwinnett will watch their journey eagerly. All three of the Americans’ Group Stage matches begin at 2 p.m. EST.
"I think having two kids from the same high school soccer team on the 2022 World Cup roster is incredibly rare,” Klinect said. “When you add to this rare phenomenon, they are both incredible people and were some of the hardest-working players that led by example, it does not surprise me at all that they have achieved the highest accolade you can ask for American soccer players. I have kept in touch with both over the years and I know that they are extremely excited about this opportunity to represent their country on the biggest stage."
Recommended for you
Scenes from Lanier at Roswell in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state football playoffs on Nov. 11, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Lanier at Roswell Football, Class AAAAAA State Playoffs, First Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.