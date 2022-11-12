Of the 26 soccer players named Wednesday night to the United States’ FIFA World Cup roster, two played for the same high school in Snellville.

Former Brookwood stars Sean Johnson and Walker Zimmerman both made the cut as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter finalized his team for the world’s ultimate soccer showcase, hosted this month in Qatar. The U.S. begins group stage play Nov. 21 against Wales, followed by matches against England on No. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

Recommended for you