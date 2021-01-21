Gwinnett grads and Kennesaw State teammates Erin Harris and Becky Contreras were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Preseason All-Conference Team for women’s soccer this week.
Harris, a senior from Peachtree Ridge, was a unanimous selection in voting by the league’s coaches. The forward, who has earned postseason all-conference honors the past two seasons, had five goals, a team-high six assists and a team-high 16 points as a junior in 2019.
Contreras, a sophomore from Dacula, was the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2019 and also earned second-team all-conference honors. She started all 20 matches and led KSU with six goals, four of those game-winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.