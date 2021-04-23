Gwinnett grads and Kennesaw State women’s soccer teammates Becky Contreras and Erin Harris were named to the All-Atlantic Sun Conference first team Friday.
Contreras, a midfielder from Dacula, appeared in 12 matches, starting 10 of them, and was second on the team with six points. She was named to the ASUN all-tournament team after scoring both of her season’s goals as game-winners in postseason play. Despite missing a handful of matches, Contreras ranked third in the conference in shots and fifth in shots on goal. This honor continues the rise for Contreras, who was the 2019 ASUN Freshman of the Year and earned 2019 All-Freshman and second-team honors.
Harris, a forward from Peachtree Ridge, started all 16 matches. She ranked sixth in the league with a total of five goals on the year. Two of her scores served as game-winners. Harris led the team with 44 shots and was third in the ASUN. She also paced the squad with 18 shots on goal, which was fourth in the ASUN. The senior ranked eighth in the league with 10 points. This is the third all-conference honor for Harris following consecutive seasons with second-team nods.
