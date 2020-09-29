Former Gwinnett standouts Kelley Cowart and Keri McKee, who had stellar college careers at Kennesaw State, were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference Softball All-Decade Team for 2001-2010 on Tuesday.
Cowart, a South Gwinnett grad, played two A-Sun seasons for Kennesaw State and was a two-time all-conference selection. She helped the Owls to their first A-Sun regular-season title in 2007.
McKee, a North Gwinnett grad, was a two-time, first-team all-conference selection and is one of three Owls to earn conference player of the year (2007). In 2007, she led the A-Sun in hits (81), doubles (22) and batting average (.422).
