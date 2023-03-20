Parkview grad Jeff Francoeur returns for his sixth season as lead analyst for Bally Sports’ Atlanta Braves broadcasts, Bally Sports and Bally Sports Southeast announced Monday.

Duluth grad Nick Green also is back for a ninth season of Braves coverage. Green, an eight-year MLB veteran and former Braves infielder, serves primarily as a Braves LIVE analyst on pre- and post-game shows, but he also will work select games as an in-game analyst.

