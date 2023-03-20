Parkview grad Jeff Francoeur returns for his sixth season as lead analyst for Bally Sports’ Atlanta Braves broadcasts, Bally Sports and Bally Sports Southeast announced Monday.
Duluth grad Nick Green also is back for a ninth season of Braves coverage. Green, an eight-year MLB veteran and former Braves infielder, serves primarily as a Braves LIVE analyst on pre- and post-game shows, but he also will work select games as an in-game analyst.
Francoeur, a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame, played 12 major league seasons, beginning with the Braves, who drafted him in the first round in 2002. He will be joined in the booth by a new play-by-play announcer, Brandon Gaudin.
Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tom Glavine, after stepping away for the 2022 season, also plans to join Bally broadcasts this season. Peter Moylan, a former Braves pitcher and 12-year MLB veteran, also will be in the booth this season.
A total of 11 broadcasters will provide Braves coverage this season for Bally, which will air 149 Atlanta games.
Kelly Crull returns for her fourth season as the primary Braves reporter, while Lauren Jbara will make her full-time debut as a reporter with Crull and Green. Treavor Scales is back for a second season as Braves LIVE’s primary host, though Crull, Jbara and Ashley ShahAhmadi also will handle hosting duties of various broadcasts.
Braves LIVE features four analysts this season with Green and Moylan being joined by newcomer Kris Medlen, who pitched five of his eight MLB seasons with Atlanta, and Atlanta native Gordon Beckham, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout who played nine MLB seasons.
The first regular season Braves broadcast on Bally Sports will be Opening Day, March 30, with coverage starting at noon on Bally Sports Southeast prior to a game with the Nationals.
