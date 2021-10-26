urgent Gwinnett grads Jaron Dougherty, Natalie Armstrong named preseason All-Southern Conference From Staff Reports Oct 26, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wesleyan grad Natalie Armstrong takes a shot during a Samford women's basketball game. Samford Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett grads Jaron Dougherty (Collins Hill) and Natalie Armstrong (Wesleyan) were voted to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Team, released Tuesday by the league.Dougherty, a senior at Mercer, scored a conference-best 412 points (15.8 per game) last season and grabbed 242 rebounds (9.3). Armstrong, a senior at Samford, averaged 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds last season. 