Gwinnett grads and Mercer football teammates Isaac Dowling and Ty James were named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-American Team on Wednesday.
Dowling, a Shiloh grad, led the Bears and ranked 31st nationally this season with 91 tackles and had at least 10 tackles in four games. The linebacker also had 6 1/2 sacks.
James caught 30 passes for 518 yards and three touchdowns this season, leading Mercer in catches and yards. The Greater Atlanta Christian grad's 179 receiving yards against Furman broke a school single-game record.
