Gwinnett grads Isaac Dowling and Carter Peevy have been named co-captains of Mercer University’s football team ahead of the 2021 season.
Dowling, a Shiloh grad, and Peevy, an Archer grad, are joined by Michael Campbell, Jason Poe and Lance Wise as team captains.
Dowling made his collegiate debut in the first game of the Drew Cronic era at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10) and tallied 16 tackles. One week later against Army, he made 16 stops once again for the sixth-most tackles in a single game in program history. Dowling outdid himself later in the year at Samford (April 17) with a career-high 17 tackles, the fourth-highest total for one game. Dowling was also a force to be reckoned with when it came to sacking the opposing quarterback. He led the team with 6.5 sacks and also stopped running backs and receivers behind the line of scrimmage, recording 7.5 tackles for loss. He received preseason honors from both Phil Steele Magazine and the Southern Conference.
Peevy took over the reins of the offense prior to the spring season and was the engineer behind Mercer’s best season in SoCon history, leading the Bears to five league victories. Peevy and his teammates earned national attention when they knocked off ranked foes – No. 9 Chattanooga (March 27), No. 17 Furman (April 3) and No. 20 ETSU (April 10) – in three consecutive games. Following the win over the Bucs, the Bears entered both the AFCA FCS Coaches’ and Stats Perform FCS polls. The Lawrenceville, Ga., product completed 89-of-164 (.543) of his passes for 1,318 yards. He threw eight touchdowns, including a career-high three against The Citadel (Feb. 27). Later in the year, when the Bears knocked off the Paladins, he became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 400 yards in a single game, doing so with 21 completions.
