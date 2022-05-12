Gwinnett grads Louise Yu, far right, and Tess Davenport, third from right, helped Vanderbilt win its NCAA Regional and qualify for the NCAA Women's Golf Championships. The Commodores' coaching staff includes Mill Creek grad Emilie Burger Meason, fourth from right.
Three Gwinnett graduates helped the Vanderbilt women’s golf team win its NCAA Regional this week and earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.
Mill Creek grad Tess Davenport, a junior, tied for ninth at 3-under 213 (71-69-73) for 54 holes in the regional, while teammate Louise Yu, a fifth-year senior from Peachtree Ridge, shot 3-under 69 in the final round and tied for 21st (79-71-69).
The Vanderbilt coaching staff includes associate head coach Emilie Burger Meason, a 2009 Mill Creek grad.
The NCAA Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Georgia also advanced from its NCAA Regional with a third-place finish behind the play of Collins Hill grad Jenny Bae, who was second individually at 5-under 211 (68-69-74).
