Alexandra Webster of Oregon (right) and Jasmine Jones of Southern California place first and second in a women's 100-meter hurdle heat in 13.04 and 13.23 during the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 14, 2022.
Jasmine Jones of Southern California runs in a women's 100-meter hurdles heat during the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 14, 2022.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports
Duke’s Erin Marsh, a Buford High Grad, prepares to take on the 60M Hurdles during the 2022 NCAA Pentathlon Championships.
Ben Ennis
Four Gwinnett grads will compete in the upcoming NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships, scheduled for June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.
Parkview grad Demarius Smith, a senior at Oklahoma, is headed to NCAA in two individual events, the 100-meter dash (10.17 seconds) and the 200 (20.52). He also will run on the Sooners’ 400 relay (39.54).
Smith began his college career at the University of the Cumberlands, where he was an NAIA national champion in the 100 and an eight-time All-American.
Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jasmine Jones, a sophomore at Southern California, has the No. 5 qualifying time in the 100 hurdles (12.82), in addition to earning NCAA spots on the Trojans’ 400 relay (43.63) and 1,600 relay (3:30.03). USC’s 1,600 relay also includes Kimberly Harris, a junior from Buford.
Duke senior Erin Marsh, a Buford grad, is one of the meet’s top performers in the women’s heptathlon with the third-highest qualifying score of 5,946 points. She also is a member of the Blue Devils’ NCAA-qualifying 1,600 relay (3:33.32).
Parkview grad Amir Harris, a senior at Purdue, also is headed to NCAAs with the Boilermakers’ 400 relay (39.53). Harris began his college career at Troy.
