Four Gwinnett grads will compete in the upcoming NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships, scheduled for June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

Parkview grad Demarius Smith, a senior at Oklahoma, is headed to NCAA in two individual events, the 100-meter dash (10.17 seconds) and the 200 (20.52). He also will run on the Sooners’ 400 relay (39.54).

Smith began his college career at the University of the Cumberlands, where he was an NAIA national champion in the 100 and an eight-time All-American.

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jasmine Jones, a sophomore at Southern California, has the No. 5 qualifying time in the 100 hurdles (12.82), in addition to earning NCAA spots on the Trojans’ 400 relay (43.63) and 1,600 relay (3:30.03). USC’s 1,600 relay also includes Kimberly Harris, a junior from Buford.

Duke senior Erin Marsh, a Buford grad, is one of the meet’s top performers in the women’s heptathlon with the third-highest qualifying score of 5,946 points. She also is a member of the Blue Devils’ NCAA-qualifying 1,600 relay (3:33.32).

Parkview grad Amir Harris, a senior at Purdue, also is headed to NCAAs with the Boilermakers’ 400 relay (39.53). Harris began his college career at Troy.

Recommended for you

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.