ATLANTA — Georgia Tech softball blew by Northern Iowa for a 12-2, mercy-rule victory in five innings on Friday night at Mewborn Field.
The win marked the second run-rule triumph of the season for the Yellow Jackets (9-8) as they produced their highest scoring output and largest margin of victory of the season.
In the process, senior hurler Blake Neleman moved up to a tie for third in program history in career strikeouts as her nine punchouts in five innings of work propelled her up to 471 strikeouts on The Flats.
At the dish, first-time leadoff batter Madison Dobbins, a Mill Creek grad, was flawless on the night as she went a career-high 4-for-4 with a double, her first collegiate triple and four RBI, matching her season RBI total for a career best. Sophomore second baseman Grace Connelly, a North Gwinnett grad, made her own mark with just one swing of the bat, launching her first career grand slam to break the game open early.
Georgia Tech built a substantial lead in the bottom of the second as Dobbins put the Jackets on the board with an RBI single. With the bases loaded and one down a batter later, Connelly stepped in and moved the White and Gold ahead 5-0 with her grand slam off the scoreboard in left.
The Yellow Jackets approached mercy-rule territory in the third, adding four more runs on four consecutive plays. A passed ball and sac fly allowed the first pair of runners to score, and Dobbins barreled an RBI triple in front of an RBI double by freshman outfielder Paige Vukadinovich, moving Tech ahead 9-0.
When the same duo got a chance at the plate in the bottom of the fourth, Dobbins and Vukadinovich drove in scores once more behind an RBI double for the former and an RBI single for the latter, pushing the Jackets further in front, 12-0.
UNI (6-7) took a couple of runs back with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, but Neleman would close out the inning with her ninth strikeout of the day, securing a 12-2 (5) victory for the White and Gold.
