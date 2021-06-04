One student-athlete from the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s soccer teams have been recognized as Academic All-District selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for their strong performance in the classroom and soccer pitch throughout their collegiate careers.
Recent men’s soccer graduate Alfredo Rivera joined rising senior women’s soccer player Addie Adame on the Academic All-District team. Both players are midfielders from Lilburn — Rivera played at Brookwood and Adame at Parkview.
Student-athletes were chosen by a vote among district sports information directors who had a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average, had attended their current institution for a full calendar year and based off career statistics. Rivera and Adame are now eligible for Academic All-America consideration.
Rivera established a new program record this past spring season with 13 assists in helping the Grizzlies post an unbeaten regular season and a top-10 national ranking. He appeared in 70 matches from 2017-21, tallying five goals and having 21 assists, and helping teams win two conference titles and playing in the NAIA tournament during all four seasons. GGC advanced to the tournament’s quarterfinal round in 2017 and had a 10-2-2 record this past season.
Off the field, Rivera earned second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades as well as receiving the Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete award, both in 2019.
Adame is earning the academic achievement for the first time in her career.
On the soccer pitch, Adame was named the most outstanding player of the Association of Independent Institutions 2020-21 championship tournament and earned all-conference honors. She helped the Grizzlies capture the conference title, scoring a penalty kick goal in the team’s semifinal victory and converting a penalty kick during the shootout of the championship match triumph.
Adame has scored six goals and contributed six assists in 52 career matches. She scored the game-winning goal in GGC’s double-overtime victory against Trinity Christian College (Illinois) in the 2019 NAIA Opening Round.
GGC’s women’s soccer team had an 8-6-1 record this past season and won eight of its last 12 matches to capture the A.I.I. title and play in the NAIA Opening Round.
