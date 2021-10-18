Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, dances with the championship trophy after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, right, and Chance the Rapper hold the championship trophy after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena.
Already former AAU teammates, past Gwinnett high school basketball rivals and fellow first-round picks in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Lexie Brown and Diamond DeShields shared another memorable experience Sunday.
The duo won the WNBA championship as Chicago Sky teammates, clinching the title with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4. Chicago, just 16-16 in the regular season and seeded sixth, got big games from Allie Quigley, who scored 26 points, as well as Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot, who had double-doubles as the Sky outscored Phoenix 26-11 in the fourth quarter.
Parker, a former MVP and WNBA champion in Los Angeles before signing with her hometown team during the offseason, had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Vandersloot had 10 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds, and series MVP Kahleah Copper added 10 points.
New WNBA champions DeShields and Brown weren’t originally WNBA teammates — DeShields was taken No. 3 overall by the Sky and Brown was selected ninth by the Connecticut Sun — but joined forces when Brown signed a free agent deal with Chicago this year. Brown played with the Sun and the Minnesota Lynx from 2018-20.
The duo’s best game of the WNBA Finals came in the Sky’s historic, 86-50 rout in Game 3. DeShields had 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists in the victory, while Brown had five points, two rebounds and an assist.
DeShields had two points, two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes of Sunday’s clinching victory.
