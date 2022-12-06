Gwinnett grads Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers were selected Tuesday as their teams’ nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, given to the NFL’s most committed player to philanthropy and community impact.
Brown, Heyward and the other 30 team selections are up for the award, which is presented during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
All 32 nominees receive up to a $40,000 donation for the charity of their choice, and the overall winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award gets up for $250,000 for charity.
Brown, a Lanier grad, ranks second in the NFL in tackles by a defensive tackle and third overall among defensive lineman. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2020.
Brown’s community work has included projects in Charlotte and in Sugar Hill. In May, he went back to his alma mater, Lanier, and provided nine outstanding students with The Georgia Brown and Bill Rias Scholarship totaling $40,000. Named after his late grandparents, the scholarship was created to honor students' strengths in and out of the classroom and recognize individuals that have proven to be a role model for their peers. The scholarship program is designed to provide opportunity for engaged students with promising abilities whose GPA is 2.8 or 2.9, which aligns with Brown’s own high school GPA.
The Derrick Brown Foundation, founded in August, has impacted more than 3,000 at-risk youth through community events and programming and more than 4,000 families impacted through holiday gifting and resource distributions. Even throughout the pandemic, Brown and his team found creative ways to stay involved; from COVID-19 care baskets for five foster families in-need full of essentials, to providing over $50,000 worth of in-kind Halloween costumes and candy for a Halloween Extravaganza. Brown’s Foundation partnered with state officials to feed 100 Veterans battling food insecurity every Veterans Day. They also partnered with Walmart to start a food security program that provided a special shopping spree for 25 families in need, and provided 3,000 families in Gwinnett County with turkeys, produce and non-perishable products for Thanksgiving. He also enjoys participating in a shopping spree with kids and families in need around the holidays. He has partnered with Project Universal Love (PUL) on a myriad of these events, including a Holiday Bike and Toy Distribution gifting $100,000 worth of new toys, bikes and holiday gifts to 1,000 at-risk youth throughout the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County community and served 100 families through the Angel Tree program with holiday gifts.
The past few summers, Brown has worked with Nike, as a Nike community captain, to provide a free football camp, impacting 175 youth in the community of Sugar Hill. Over $30,000 of in-kind support, gifts, food and equipment is donated by the foundation for each camp. Brown and his foundation partnered with Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department to have 100 deputy sheriff's volunteer and participate in the camp while engaging with the youth to help bridge the gap between police and children in the Georgia community.
Heyward, a Peachtree Ridge grad, has played 12 NFL seasons, eight as a team captain. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro pick. His 70 career sacks are the most by a Steelers defensive lineman since it became a stat in 1982. He also has 102 tackles for losses, the third-most by an active defensive tackle, and his 158 quarterback hits are the most in franchise history.
In 2022, Heyward compounded upon his work in previous seasons, highlighted by the expansion of his Craig's Closet program to 10 high schools in the Pittsburgh Public School District. The project will now total 15 locations. He started by hosting a Teacher Appreciation Dinner at Steelers 2022 Training Camp. During the trip, he also announced a $10,000 donation to fund their classroom projects. Over the years, Heyward’s foundation, which started in 2014, has funded over $50,000 worth of classroom projects for teachers. Food insecurity has been a big pillar of Cam's Heyward House Foundation. Through the "Blessings In A Backpack" program, elementary school-aged kids will be able to take home nutritious food over the weekend. In previous years, this program supported over 1,980 meals for children. This year, Heyward partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to donate $10,000, expanding the program to provide 9,300 meals.
This season, Heyward hosted his first Cam's Kindness Week. This entire week was dedicated to supporting the Pittsburgh community. His first stop was the UPMC Children's Hospital. Many of the kids are unable to receive visitors due to the hospitals COVID restrictions so Heyward and T.J. Watt stopped by the Dream Big Studio to participate in their "Guess What's In the Box" Game Show. On Day 2, Heyward installed a new Little Library in McKeesport Presbyterian Church's Head Start Program. He then stopped by Pittsburgh Obama Academy to open a Craig's Closet and announced the program's expansion. Angel's Place, an organization that offers family centered childcare services and early education programs at no cost to qualifying parents was the stop for Day 3. During his visit, he brought early learning toys to help make their growth a fun and positive experience. On Day 4, he was joined by teammates at the We Repair The World Garden. The garden was developed in 2012, turning an abandoned lot into an urban garden. While the garden is a resource to many community members, it didn't have an accessible path for anyone to come a receive free produce. Heyward worked with his teammates to lay down a brick path to make the garden accessible to all community members who wish to visit. Last but not least, Day 5 of Cam's Kindness Week wrapped things up when Heyward presented a $10,000 donation to the Girls High School Flag Football in Pittsburgh to help more teams get their programs up and running.
Heyward’s foundation hosts an annual birthday party for kids served by local agencies who often don't have the opportunity to celebrate their own birthday. He has made the birthday celebration an annual event, celebrating with the kids in an afternoon of fun and games, food and gifts to uplift them and let them know how special they are. Since its inception, the program has served 300 kids.
In 2018, Heyward started Craig's Closet, a program that provides high school boys in the Pittsburgh area with free dress clothes for interviews, internships and more. Since its inception in this program has served over 300 young men and currently has five locations. Craig's Closet is named after his late father, Craig Heyward. When Craig Heyward arrived at the University of Pittsburgh, eagerly anticipating playing for the Pitt Panther football team, he came with exactly one suit to his name, and he would switch shirts, ties and belts to change the look of that one suit. Many students face the same plight as his father and through this program, Heyward hopes to raise students' level of confidence and sense of self. In 2020, Heyward honored his grandparents when he started the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Program. As a part of the program, The Heyward House installed five Free Libraries to help underserved communities in the Pittsburgh area. Throughout the season, Heyward always makes sure the libraries were well stocked, delivering books of all kinds, including ones that touch on social justice, racial equality, and life skills topics. Rufus Jordan, passed away in June 2020, inspiring Heyward to launch the program. Jordan served as a teacher at Carrick High School and then as a founder and Vice President of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.
Heyward also works with The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation's to grant $30,000 in Voices of Hope Scholarship, which are intended to provide brain tumor patients, or the family members of those affected by a brain tumor diagnosis, the opportunity to pursue a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university or technical school. His father died in 2006 from a brain tumor. Every year he also hosts an annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, supporting over 200 families on a yearly basis. Since 2017, Heyward has supported over 1,200 families with meals.
Recommended for you
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation recently awarded 20 teachers in 11 Gwinnett County middle schools $33,367 in Bright Ideas grant funds for innovative classroom projects. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County middle school teachers win Bright Idea fund grants from Jackson EMC
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.