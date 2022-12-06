Gwinnett grads Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers were selected Tuesday as their teams’ nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, given to the NFL’s most committed player to philanthropy and community impact.

Brown, Heyward and the other 30 team selections are up for the award, which is presented during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

