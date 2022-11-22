Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) sits on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara
Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Gwinnett grads David Andrews and Kalif Raymond were named nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday.
They are part of 32 nominees — one from each NFL team — for the annual award, named in honor of late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. The award recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
Andrews, a Wesleyan grad, is a center for the New England Patriots, and Raymond a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, is a wide receiver and returner for the Detroit Lions.
