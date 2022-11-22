Gwinnett grads David Andrews and Kalif Raymond were named nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday.

They are part of 32 nominees — one from each NFL team — for the annual award, named in honor of late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. The award recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.