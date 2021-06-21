Collegiate baseball players always want to compete against the best competition, and for summer baseball development, historically the most challenging league has been the Cape Cod League.
With the best talent from across the country, the Cape Cod League is a wood bat league and professional baseball scouts often attend games.
Gwinnett County is well represented in the Cape, with Brookwood grad Angelo DiSpigna and Mill Creek grad Alaska Abney playing for the Wareham Gatemen, as well as Parkview grad Jonathan French playing for the Falmouth Commodores.
DiSpigna put up some impressive numbers at Mercer this season, with a .266 average, 15 homers and 45 RBIs. DiSpigna will look to continue his power surge this summer for the Gateman.
On the mound for Wareham, Abney will look to build off his 2021 campaign at Coastal Carolina. For the Chanticleers, Abney made 22 appearances and recorded five saves and 68 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.
French, a Clemson Tiger, will be behind the plate for the Falmouth Commodores. During the 2021 season for the Tigers, French totaled a .248 batting average with five homers and 21 RBIs in 31 games.
Major League Baseball rosters are peppered with former Gwinnett County high school players. It will be interesting to see how a few of Gwinnett‘s best players fare against other top prospects in Cape Cod.
The regular season for the Cape Cod League started June 20 and will carry through mid-August. The Cape Cod League has made a change to its playoff format due to COVID-19, cutting the playoffs from eight teams to four. The change was made in order to limit potential exposure for players and coaches to COVID-19. It should be an exciting season for DiSpigna, Abney and French, and other top collegiate talent from across the nation.
