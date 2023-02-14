Gwinnett graduates Bradley Dunham and Chantal Jordan were named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for swimming and diving on Tuesday.
Each SEC school had one male and one female selected to the team, which recognizes athletes for superior service in their community.
Dunham, a senior at Georgia, has established himself as a strong leader among Georgia student-athletes. The Dacula grad is a member of the L.E.A.D. Leadership Education and Development Academy, working with other student-athletes to help build leadership skills, networking opportunities, and personal development for life after athletics.
Dunham is also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, serving as a liaison between the swimming and diving team and the athletic administration, as well organizing service initiatives to promote student-athlete wellness.
Outside of UGA, Dunham has helped organize service opportunities for the men’s swimming and diving team, including volunteer hours at the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity store, the Swim Across America event, and the team’s efforts with Team Impact, where the program “signed” a young boy who had survived leukemia.
Dunham received a CSCAA All-America citation in 2021 for swimming on Georgia’s sixth-place 800-yard freestyle relay at the NCAA Championships. Earlier that season, he earned a bronze medal in the 800 free relay at the SEC Championships. He has also been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics in each year of competition. Academically, he was one of 80 students selected for the Terry College Professional Sales Competition, participating in a day-long competition to deliver sales pitches to panels of corporate sales professionals in multiple industries.
Jordan, a senior at Vanderbilt, served for over two years as a youth instructor with Swim America, managing a groups of up to 15 individuals while teaching water safety and encouraging skill development in order to help young swimmers maximize their performance in the pool. The North Gwinnett grad also has volunteered with the Fifty Forward Retirement Center and Brookdale Senior Living over the last two years, and has twice taken part in activities with Feed the Children.
A member of the executive board of the Black Student-Athlete Group, Jordan is a participant with the Pre-Nursing Society and has also been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while attending female sport Bible study sessions.
Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll each of the last two seasons and a member of the 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, she has earned Dean’s List honors on four separate occasions during her collegiate career. Jordan has served as a team captain for the Commodores her senior season.
