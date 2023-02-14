imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-Bu1BTIF5A3HXG.jpg

Gwinnett grads Chantal Jordan, left, and Bradley Dunham, right, made the SEC Community Service Team. Jordan went to North Gwinnett and Dunham went to Dacula.

Gwinnett graduates Bradley Dunham and Chantal Jordan were named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for swimming and diving on Tuesday.

Each SEC school had one male and one female selected to the team, which recognizes athletes for superior service in their community.

