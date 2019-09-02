ATLANTA — In the end, the return of nine Gwinnett grads on Duke’s football roster to Atlanta for the team’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Alabama wasn’t quite the result they had hoped for.
But even with a 42-3 loss Saturday before 71,916 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Blue Devils had their moments, particularly the four players with local ties who either start or are No. 2 on the depth chart on the Duke defense.
In fact for the first half, three of those players — Archer grad Dylan Singleton, Mill Creek grad Shaka Heyward and Buford grad Josh Blackwell — were combining with their Blue Devils teammates to make Alabama work hard for everything it got.
“We had a lot of confidence in ourselves,” said Singleton, a senior safety who was Duke’s second-leading tackler a year ago, and finished Saturday as the game’s leading tackler with 13 combined stops and assists. “We didn’t go into the game down on ourselves at all. We just wanted to play hard, play fast, an that’s what we did.”
Despite having accumulated 250 yards of total offense, Duke held the No. 2 Crimson Tide to just 42 yards of rushing and only 14 points, and the Blue Devils were still very much in the game after driving for a late field goal to head into intermission down just 14-3.
The defense were particularly stout in the early going, when the Blue Devils stifled Alabama for just 90 first-quarter yards, including stuffing the Tide on their first two possessions to set the offense up in prime early scoring position.
“In the first half, we were able to match up with them well,” said Singleton, who forced a fumble from Alabama running back Jerome Ford nearly three and a half minutes into the game that set the Blue Devils up at the Tide 26-yard line. “We tried to give Tua some (different) looks that he hasn’t seen before. As far as building off (this) game, there are some good things that we did, and obviously a lot of bad things. But we’ve got to go in and fix those things this week and keep progressing.”
Indeed, as tough as the Blue Devils were in the first half, Alabama’s talent, strength and persistence eventually wore them down in the second half, leading to a much more comfortable victory, though one the Tide had to work for.
The effort was enough for Duke’s Gwinnett grads to leave Saturday’s game with a positive outlook despite the lopsided final score.
“That’s definitely something to build on,” said Heyward, who was tied for third among all Blue Devil defenders with nine combined stops, including one for loss. “There are a lot of positives we can take from this game. … We’re not going to be pushed around. Our brand of defense is 60 minutes., … just all the way.”
For Heyward, Saturday’s game was particularly special, and not just because it was a homecoming game to metro Atlanta.
After sitting out as a redshirt last year, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman made his first collegiate start after finding out a few weeks into fall camp that he had won a starting job.
And based on the performance on a big stage in front of a much larger crowd than he’d ever played in front of before, including during at the Georgia Dome in the Corky Kell Classic during his days at Mill Creek, it was a debut impressive enough to warrant a some more starts.
“It was a great feeling, especially when we came out and seeing everyone there,” Heyward said. “I tried to find my family, but I couldn’t find anybody. It was a great feeling though.
“My senior year (at Mill Creek), we played (in the Corky Kell Classic) at the (Georgia) Dome, (but) this is the first time I’ve ever played (at MBS). When I was in high school, there weren’t a lot of people (in the stands comparatively). … That was the main thing coming into this game, just focusing.”
Keeping their focus is something the Blue Devils will be working on before their next game on Saturday in their home debut against North Carolina A&T at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Of course, whatever work the entire team needs to do should be helped by the team chemistry that has developed.
And according to Heyward, that cohesiveness has been helped with the presence so many other familiar faces — including the numerous Gwinnett grads like Singleton, Blackwell (who finished Saturday with two tackles) and Grayson grad Jalen Alexander (one tackle), as well as other Gwinnett grads who saw action Saturday, including Brookwood grad Casey Holman and Grayson grads Will Taylor and John Taylor on offense and North Gwinnett grad Drew Jordan on defense — that he says has made him more comfortable.
“Everyone here is like family, especially the guys from Gwinnett,” Heyward said. “I grew up playing with a lot of them like Dylan and Josh. It’s just great to (have them around).”