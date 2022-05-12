Dec 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Quincy Ademokoya (23) is called for a charge on Vanderbilt Commodores guard Trey Thomas (12) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Kennesaw State men’s basketball has its second signee of the spring as Temple transfer Quincy Ademokoya will be joining the 2022-23 roster with three years of eligibility for the Owls, KSU head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim announced on Thursday.
Ademokoya played high school basketball at Dacula and Norcross.
“Quincy is a young man we are very familiar with having recruited him coming out of Norcross High School,” said Abdur-Rahim. “His versatility and competitive drive fits both our style of play and our team culture. We are excited to add Quincy to our group and can’t wait to help continue to grow both on and off the floor.”
Ademokoya, a 6-foot-6 guard, saw action in 27 games over two years at Temple. That included 13 games with his first six career starts this past season, while averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. His highlight game featured a career-high 15 points in a road contest at Tulane this past February.
A top-30 recruit in Georgia after playing his junior year at Dacula, he posted 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while helping the Falcons to the state playoffs in 2019. He played his 2019-20 senior season for Norcross and led them to the third round of the playoffs. He posted 12.5 ppg and 2.0 apg for the Blue Devils while shooting 47.3% from the floor, and 38.3% from behind the three-point arc where he averaged two treys a game. For his prep career, he finished with 1,100 points, 440 rebounds and 225 assists.
