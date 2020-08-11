Former Gwinnett basketball player A.J. Cheeseman has signed a professional basketball contract with CAB Madeira, a team in Portugal.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder finished his high school career at Collins Hill and previously played at Duluth.
Cheeseman spent his final two college seasons at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, averaging team highs of 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior in 2019-20. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds as a junior. He was a member of the Hawks’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee both of those years.
Prior to Eastern Shore, Cheeseman played at Gordon State and New Orleans.
