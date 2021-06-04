Four recent Gwinnett high school graduates helped the North to victory in the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association North/South All-Star Tournament, which concluded Thursday at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
The North won 7-6 for the overall title in the 13-year-old event.
Local golfers on the winning team were Buford’s Jackson Buchanan (Ilinois signee), Peachtree Ridge’s Bridget Hoang (Navy) and Yedam Lee (Toledo) and Brookwood’s Will Ranieri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.