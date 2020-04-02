A stay-at-home order, issued jointly last week by Gwinnett County and its cities, only permits travel for essential business needed for health and safety.
A trip to the grocery store is allowed. It’s fine to fill up the gas tank on your car or stop by the bank. Doctor visits are good, too.
So is a round of golf.
Sports have been either taken away entirely or limited greatly as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic, but golf — for now, at least — has avoided the temporary closings forced upon other businesses deemed as non-essential. Under Gwinnett’s order, golf courses are considered outdoor recreation and are allowed to operate if social distancing and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are followed.
The warm weather of late, despite the high pollen count, has made golfing conditions favorable, and people are in need of a safe leisure activity that gets them out of the house for a bit. Because of that combination, golf courses have fared well in recent weeks.
“We’re hanging in there,” said Jeff Whitt, who owns Trophy Club of Apalachee in Dacula. “We consider ourselves very blessed and fortunate, especially me as a small business owner. Luckily, we’ve been able to keep everyone employed. We’ve actually been able to have more staffing with cleaning precautions and having to direct people.”
Golf courses also have remained in operation without having to reinvent what they do. The only changes golfers notice are minor tweaks, designed to protect them from from coronavirus exposure.
“We have been extremely busy when it is not raining,” said Shawn McKinnon, general manager and director of golf at Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth. “We have limited our members to riding one person per cart, closed our food and beverage department, cancelled all tournaments, outings, weddings, banquets, etc. We have turned our cup liners upside down so that the members do not have to put their hands into the cups. We are constantly wiping down all doors, carts and anything else that can be touched.”
The one-person-per-cart rule has become widespread in response to the pandemic, but it’s far from the only precaution local courses are taking to prevent germs from spreading. Registration is through a window or outside, and dining areas, along with tables on patios, are closed. Stations on the driving range are spread out as well.
On the course, golf ball washers are covered up and hydration stations, usually filled with a cooler of cold water, sit empty. At the Trophy Club of Apalachee, a sliver of a foam pool noodle is attached to the bottom of the pin, preventing golfers from having to reach deep into the hole to retrieve their balls. The club also has removed rakes from bunker areas and took sand bottles off of golf carts.
“We’ve just been auditing touch points,” Whitt said.
While the courses have survived the uncertainty of March, the future remains cloudy — mainly because of the economic blow of the coronavirus. Will as many golfers have expendable income for rounds? Will private and semi-private clubs see a big decline in membership?
The hope is the economic effect is minimal.
“This virus has obviously turned our world upside down and we will feel the economic impact of this for a long time to come,” McKinnon said. “Our members that lose their jobs or have lost substantial monies in the market or elsewhere have to consider the importance of their membership at some point.”
For now, the clubs and golfers are happy to have each other for a coronavirus diversion.
“What’s been really good is how much positive feedback we’ve got from our members and guests,” Whitt said. “They’re so thankful we’re open.”
