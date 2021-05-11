x_KEN3612.jpg

Central Gwinnett's Kevin Zepeda (23) battles with a Lakeside defender during a 2021 playoff game at Central Gwinnett High School.

 Craig Cappy

The Gwinnett Goal Club released its all-county awards Tuesday to honor the best in local high school soccer from the 2021 season.

The awards were voted on by Gwinnett coaches.

South Gwinnett took two of the top honors in Class AAAAAAA with boys player of the year Kadeem Agard and boys co-coach of the year Christian Vasquez. Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen shared the boys coaching award with Vasquez.

Mohsen also was the AAAAAAA girls coach of the year, while the girls player of the year in the highest classification was Mill Creek’s Arianna Manrique.

In AAAAAA-A, the players of the year were Central Gwinnett’s Kevin Zepeda for the boys and Dacula’s Michaela English for the girls. The coaching honors in the lower classifications went to Central’s Mike McLean (boys) and Buford’s Megan Hill (girls).

The club also honored its all-county teams and scholar-athletes. Those awards are as follows:

Class AAAAAAA Boys

Barzee Blama, Archer

Brian Naranja, Berkmar

Nathan Walker, Brookwood

Kevin Lupercio, Collins Hill

Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill

Jay Santos, Discovery

James Rojo Cervantes, Discovery

Ethan Hunter, Duluth

Ervin Alic, Grayson

Jonathan De La Vega Chavez, Meadowcreek

Rosemond Lekeaka, Mill Creek

Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View

Rafael Fernandez, Mountain View

Alex Chimbanda, Norcross

Jason Withrow, North Gwinnett

Carlos Garcia, Parkview

Tyler Parnell, Parkview

Josh Taylor, Parkview

Nick Kosut, Peachtree Ridge

Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge

Kadeem Agard, South Gwinnett

Sekou Agard, South Gwinnett

Class AAAAAAA Girls

Aniyah Collier, Archer

Nathalia Reyes, Berkmar

Ayo Oke, Brookwood

Stella Allen, Brookwood

Danielle Lewin, Collins Hill

Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill

Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery

Briana Barrera, Duluth

Marie Listenbee, Grayson

Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek

Arianna Manrique, Mill Creek

Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek

Brooklynn Fugel, Mill Creek

Morgan Amrozowicz, Mill Creek

Angie Garcia, Mountain View

Hayley Foster, Norcross

Kelly Hall, North Gwinnett

Bree Barley, North Gwinnett

Molly Hickman, Parkview

Timberly Peters, Parkview

Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge

Samantha De La Cruz, South Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA-A Boys

Josh Mott, Buford

Edgar Ramirez, Buford

Kevin Zepeda, Central Gwinnett

Cris Sanchez, Central Gwinnett

Erik Quintero, Central Gwinnett

Gabe Prokes, Dacula

Andrew Rowe, Dacula

Walker Lewis, Greater Atlanta Christian

Cayden Boyt, Hebron

Daniel Guzman-Mendez, Lanier

August Larson, Providence

Ty Roosa, Shiloh

Aidan Kresl, Wesleyan

Class AAAAAA-A Girls

Carolyn Calzada, Buford

Victoria Bahr, Buford

Alli Treadwell, Buford

Guadalupe Dominguez, Central Gwinnett

Michaela English, Dacula

Christina Haber, Dacula

Micah Bryant, GAC

Molly Pritchard, GAC

Layton Glisson, Hebron

Emily Andrews, Lanier

Caroline Beckner, Providence

Cameryn Maddox, Shiloh

Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan

Boys Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Dalton Holland

Berkmar: Ismael Mohammed

Brookwood: Justin Jun Kim

Buford: Caden Tarala

Central Gwinnett: Osbaldo Lopez

Collins Hill: Isaac Bonacci

Dacula: Joshua Haye

Discovery: Diego Sanchez-Carapia

Duluth: Daniel Levine

GAC: Joshua Gonzalez

Grayson: Archange Kra-Bassa

Hebron: Jered Miller

Lanier: David Rumble

Meadowcreek: Ivan Rohrs-Rodas

Mill Creek: Garrett Diaz

Mountain View: Kevin Waku

Norcross: Juan Pozo

North Gwinnett: Joe West

Parkview: Josh Taylor

Peachtree Ridge: Shreyas Patil

Providence: Dean Hufford

Shiloh: Taka Mandibaya

South Gwinnett: Sekou Agard

Wesleyan: Cristo Martinez

Girls Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Alexa Francis

Berkmar: Mariela Ruiz

Brookwood: Allie Wardle

Buford: Chloe Kerr

Central Gwinnett: Devon Kennedy

Collins Hill: Lilly Lee

Dacula: Torie Hoffman

Discovery: Jessica Martinez

Duluth: Kylie Hossom

GAC: Marilee Karinshak

Grayson: Jocelyn Hill

Hebron: Abby Jackson

Lanier: Emily Heneisen

Meadowcreek: Jessica Gonzalez

Mill Creek: Ellie McIntyre

Mountain View: Samantha Haley

Norcross: Arden Scourtis

North Gwinnett: Katie McCormack

Parkview: Molly Hickman

Peachtree Ridge: Raegan Best

Providence: Paige Rooney

Shiloh: Cameryn Maddox

South Gwinnett: Samantha De La Cruz

Wesleyan: Kaitlyn Bobo

