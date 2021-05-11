The Gwinnett Goal Club released its all-county awards Tuesday to honor the best in local high school soccer from the 2021 season.
The awards were voted on by Gwinnett coaches.
South Gwinnett took two of the top honors in Class AAAAAAA with boys player of the year Kadeem Agard and boys co-coach of the year Christian Vasquez. Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen shared the boys coaching award with Vasquez.
Mohsen also was the AAAAAAA girls coach of the year, while the girls player of the year in the highest classification was Mill Creek’s Arianna Manrique.
In AAAAAA-A, the players of the year were Central Gwinnett’s Kevin Zepeda for the boys and Dacula’s Michaela English for the girls. The coaching honors in the lower classifications went to Central’s Mike McLean (boys) and Buford’s Megan Hill (girls).
The club also honored its all-county teams and scholar-athletes. Those awards are as follows:
Class AAAAAAA Boys
Barzee Blama, Archer
Brian Naranja, Berkmar
Nathan Walker, Brookwood
Kevin Lupercio, Collins Hill
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill
Jay Santos, Discovery
James Rojo Cervantes, Discovery
Ethan Hunter, Duluth
Ervin Alic, Grayson
Jonathan De La Vega Chavez, Meadowcreek
Rosemond Lekeaka, Mill Creek
Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View
Rafael Fernandez, Mountain View
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Jason Withrow, North Gwinnett
Carlos Garcia, Parkview
Tyler Parnell, Parkview
Josh Taylor, Parkview
Nick Kosut, Peachtree Ridge
Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge
Kadeem Agard, South Gwinnett
Sekou Agard, South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAAA Girls
Aniyah Collier, Archer
Nathalia Reyes, Berkmar
Ayo Oke, Brookwood
Stella Allen, Brookwood
Danielle Lewin, Collins Hill
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery
Briana Barrera, Duluth
Marie Listenbee, Grayson
Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek
Arianna Manrique, Mill Creek
Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek
Brooklynn Fugel, Mill Creek
Morgan Amrozowicz, Mill Creek
Angie Garcia, Mountain View
Hayley Foster, Norcross
Kelly Hall, North Gwinnett
Bree Barley, North Gwinnett
Molly Hickman, Parkview
Timberly Peters, Parkview
Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge
Samantha De La Cruz, South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA-A Boys
Josh Mott, Buford
Edgar Ramirez, Buford
Kevin Zepeda, Central Gwinnett
Cris Sanchez, Central Gwinnett
Erik Quintero, Central Gwinnett
Gabe Prokes, Dacula
Andrew Rowe, Dacula
Walker Lewis, Greater Atlanta Christian
Cayden Boyt, Hebron
Daniel Guzman-Mendez, Lanier
August Larson, Providence
Ty Roosa, Shiloh
Aidan Kresl, Wesleyan
Class AAAAAA-A Girls
Carolyn Calzada, Buford
Victoria Bahr, Buford
Alli Treadwell, Buford
Guadalupe Dominguez, Central Gwinnett
Michaela English, Dacula
Christina Haber, Dacula
Micah Bryant, GAC
Molly Pritchard, GAC
Layton Glisson, Hebron
Emily Andrews, Lanier
Caroline Beckner, Providence
Cameryn Maddox, Shiloh
Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan
Boys Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Dalton Holland
Berkmar: Ismael Mohammed
Brookwood: Justin Jun Kim
Buford: Caden Tarala
Central Gwinnett: Osbaldo Lopez
Collins Hill: Isaac Bonacci
Dacula: Joshua Haye
Discovery: Diego Sanchez-Carapia
Duluth: Daniel Levine
GAC: Joshua Gonzalez
Grayson: Archange Kra-Bassa
Hebron: Jered Miller
Lanier: David Rumble
Meadowcreek: Ivan Rohrs-Rodas
Mill Creek: Garrett Diaz
Mountain View: Kevin Waku
Norcross: Juan Pozo
North Gwinnett: Joe West
Parkview: Josh Taylor
Peachtree Ridge: Shreyas Patil
Providence: Dean Hufford
Shiloh: Taka Mandibaya
South Gwinnett: Sekou Agard
Wesleyan: Cristo Martinez
Girls Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Alexa Francis
Berkmar: Mariela Ruiz
Brookwood: Allie Wardle
Buford: Chloe Kerr
Central Gwinnett: Devon Kennedy
Collins Hill: Lilly Lee
Dacula: Torie Hoffman
Discovery: Jessica Martinez
Duluth: Kylie Hossom
GAC: Marilee Karinshak
Grayson: Jocelyn Hill
Hebron: Abby Jackson
Lanier: Emily Heneisen
Meadowcreek: Jessica Gonzalez
Mill Creek: Ellie McIntyre
Mountain View: Samantha Haley
Norcross: Arden Scourtis
North Gwinnett: Katie McCormack
Parkview: Molly Hickman
Peachtree Ridge: Raegan Best
Providence: Paige Rooney
Shiloh: Cameryn Maddox
South Gwinnett: Samantha De La Cruz
Wesleyan: Kaitlyn Bobo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.