The Gwinnett Goal Club celebrated the best in local high school soccer Wednesday night with its season-ending banquet at Buford High School.
The top girls awards went to Archer’s Aniyah Collier as Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and to Shiloh’s Blanca Cruz as the AAAAAA-A Player of the Year.
The top boys award-winners were Brookwood’s Remi Okunlola was AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Providence Christian’s Vincent Maraschiello as AAAAAA-A Player of the Year.
In addition to the individual player awards, the club presented its Coach of the Year honors to Buford’s Megan Hill (AAAAAAA Girls), Wesleyan’s Glenn Archer (AAAAAA-A Girls), Collins Hill’s Jamie Gleeson (AAAAAAA Boys) and Providence Christian’s Kenny Adeshigbin (AAAAAA-A Boys).
The following athletes also were recognized at the celebration:
All-County Girls
Aniyah Collier, Archer
Gracie Tyrrell, Archer
Janya Gonzalez, Archer
Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar
Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood
Hayden Barnett, Brookwood
Abby Kilman, Buford
Neely Kerr, Buford
Evany Torres, Buford
Pamela Grace Vazquez, Central Gwinnett
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
Tatyana Machado, Dacula
Zoi Sinclair, Discovery
Tati Sissoko, Duluth
Ashley Ross, Duluth
Kylie Warren-Young, Grayson
Reese Black, Greater Atlanta Christian
Isa Moreno, Greater Atlanta Christian
Izzy Rickaby, Greater Atlanta Christian
Emma Martin, Hebron Christian
Addie Martin, Hebron Christian
Sydney Hunter, Lanier
Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek
Abby Graeser, Mill Creek
Ashley Sumrell, Mill Creek
Maya Zmistowski, Mill Creek
B.G. Dunn, Mountain View
Florencia Bartholomai, Norcross
Gianna Vescovo, Norcross
Sophie Katz, Norcross
Weslee Istone-Haupt, North Gwinnett
Isa Pozna, North Gwinnett
Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview
Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge
Caroline Beckner, Providence Christian
Milan Torres, Seckinger
Kristina Blake, Seckinger
Casey Maddox, Shiloh
Blanca Cruz, Shiloh
Lauren Ward, South Gwinnett
Lainey Jerding, Wesleyan
Cady Triplett, Wesleyan
All-County Boys
Barzee Blama, Archer
Miguel Ruiz, Archer
Adrian Lopez, Berkmar
Adrian Moreno, Berkmar
Remi Okunlola, Brookwood
Josh Kim, Buford
Anthony Santibanez, Central Gwinnett
Andrew Cruz, Collins Hill
Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill
Caleb Roberson, Dacula
Samuel Gomez, Discovery
Joshua Ramirez-Urbina, Discovery
Fidel Rojas, Duluth
Alberto Gaitan, Duluth
Caedmon Gross, Grayson
Jackson Rosero, Greater Atlanta Christian
Mac Vargas, Greater Atlanta Christian
Jake Redman, Hebron Christian
Sam Carlson, Hebron Christian
Alex Cobzaru, Lanier
Zach Smith, Lanier
Bryan Villagomez, Meadowcreek
Max Mitchell, Mill Creek
Tino Isaza, Mountain View
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Walker Patino, Norcross
Javen Leung, North Gwinnett
Nathan Jacome, North Gwinnett
Dillon Bennett, Parkview
Carlos Garcia, Parkview
Brody Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge
Vincent Maraschiello, Providence Christian
August Larson, Providence Christian
Josh Matveld, Seckinger
Hector Castaneda, Shiloh
Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett
Roman Reynolds, Wesleyan
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Morgan Sewell, Adu Osie Gyasi
Berkmar: Jessica Fuentes, Adrian Moreno
Brookwood: Alexandria Connelly, Arun Aguilar
Buford: Skylar Gindlesperger, Josh Mott
Central Gwinnett: Nianh Hau, Steven Rubio
Collins Hill: Bayla Zohbe, Isaac Bonacci
Dacula: Katie Larson, Xavier Schmitt
Discovery: Sydney McDowell, Aubrey Nizigiyimana
Duluth: Rebecca Munoz, Amir Amer
Grayson: Melina Lau, Caedmon Gross
Greater Atlanta Christian: Reagan Williams, Jackson Rosero
Hebron Christian: Keira Oliver, Aiden Kanclerz
Lanier: Victoria Jones, Dino Zmajavec
Meadowcreek: Kimberly Meraz Fuentes, Misael Lopez
Mill Creek: Abby Graeser, Lohan Heyns
Mountain View: Addison Knauss, Obed Salmeron
Norcross: Lea Smith, Fredy Sanchez
North Gwinnett: Mackenzie Creviston, Noble Strickland
Parkview: Ella Price, Matthew Tolmich
Peachtree Ridge: Isabella Gonzalez, Zain Arfoosh
Providence Christian: Caroline Beckner, August Larson
Seckinger: Madison Miller, Camilo Rodriguez
Shiloh: Bianca Warren, Alan Medina
South Gwinnett: Itzia Sanchez, Nahom Kedebe
Wesleyan: Laurel Edge, Thomas Cook
