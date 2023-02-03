NORCROSS — Gwinnett County wrestlers fared well in Friday’s Area 4 Girls Championships.
Peachtree Ridge’s Celeste Welch (28-1) won the 105-pound title with a pin of Stone Mountain’s Cerinity Rucks, and Meadowcreek’s Elaina Williams (3-0) was the 115-pound champion with a pin of Peachtree Ridge’s Arianna Williams.
At 120 pounds, Central Gwinnett’s Alexandra Guise (13-3) was first after a 9-8 decision over Kimberly Uriostegui of Clarke Central in the finals. Teammate Tiyahnna Reid took first at 125 with a pin of Clarke Central’s Lyla Sloan.
Berkmar’s Katherine Parra (16-4) was the 135 champion after pinning Stone Mountain’s Nor Nisa, and Grayson’s April Ballah (10-2) won at 140 via a pin of Stone Mountain’s Jessica DeNkamba. Berkmar also had the 145 champion in Fevin Coleman (15-6), who pinned Meadowcreek’s Kimberly Cabrera in the finals.
Seckinger got its first area champion at 170, where Abby Gann (7-0) pinned Jewelian Lunceford of Peachtree Ridge. Peachtree Ridge’s Brittany Hester (17-5) claimed first at 190 with a pin of Norcross’ Melodee Jones.
At 235, Norcross’ Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan (11-2) took the championship with a pin of Mountain View’s Madisyn Love.
