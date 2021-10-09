As the calendar turns to October, the main focus of many high school football teams throughout Georgia turns to the stretch drive of the regular season and jockeying for position in the state playoffs.
As different as each and every contending team is from each other, so, too, is the approach that each of those contenders will take the remaining three to five weeks of the regular season, and that includes numerous teams from Gwinnett County.
Since matchups are everything in the football postseason, as with any other sport, seeding is a very important factor for many contending teams.
With that in mind, the strategy for a specific team can vary accordingly game by game.
That situation may particularly be the case for a team that is simply focused on making the playoffs, regardless of seed, like Duluth.
If there is any team that understands how important every game is in making the postseason, including games they have little or no control over, it is head coach Cam Jones’ squad.
Over the course of about three hours in last season’s regular season finale last November, the Wildcats rode a roller coaster ride worthy of any amusement park.
At first, they enjoyed the high of a convincing 33-3 home win over Dunwoody at Cecil Morris Field at Tim Maxwell Stadium.
Combined with Meadowcreek holding a 26-21 lead over Discovery midway through the fourth quarter of their game, it looked almost certain that Duluth would earn the program’s first postseason berth since 1994.
But even as players students and fans celebrated on the sidelines and in the stands, everything changed over the next 5:33 of game time a few miles away.
Discovery roared back, scoring 22 points over the next 1:25, and held off a late charge by Meadowcreek to not only leapfrog its way to a 43-32 victory, but force a three-way tie between the Titans, Mustangs and Duluth for the final playoff berths from Region 7-AAAAAAA.
And with the three teams having split their head-to-head matchups against each other — with Duluth dropping a 39-28 decision to Meadowcreek and edging Discovery 36-34 — the tiebreaker came down to point differential.
That left the Wildcats’ roller coaster crashing to a dramatic fall as the odd team out despite securing the program’s first winning season since 1995.
That situation was definitely on the minds of Jones and his staff in this year’s matchup with Discovery last week, when Duluth gained possession at its own 31-yard line holding a 24-13 lead and the Titans having only one remaining time out with 1:37 left to play.
Instead of simply running out the clock, the Wildcats (3-3 and currently third in region play at 2-1) attempted three passing plays and two runs, picking up a first down in the process, before discretion was the better part of valor and eventually took a knee to clinch the win.
“One hundred percent we could’ve run out the clock, and we ultimately did,” Jones said shortly after last Friday’s win. “The whole mindset was we gave up 14 in the point differential to Meadowcreek (in a 21-7 loss two weeks ago), and it’s not in our hands. But I’m so happy with the win and how our team played (Friday) night.”
Still, the possibility of a repeat of last year’s situation haunts Jones and his team, especially after dropping a 21-7 decision to Meadowcreek earlier this year.
Other Gwinnett teams are in more comfortable positions as they head down the stretch, such as current state-ranked teams like Collins Hill (7-0 and top-ranked in Class AAAAAAA), Mill Creek (6-0 and No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA) and Buford (5-1 and No. 1 in Class AAAAAA).
But even those teams have potential pitfalls in front of them down the stretch, not the least of which are potential injuries to key players.
Collins Hill is dealing with one to a very key player after senior receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, a Florida State commit and ranked as the nation’s top college prospect in the Class of 2022 by multiple recruiting services, left the Eagles’ 63-0 win over neighborhood rival Peachtree Ridge’s with an ankle injury.
Despite losing a player who provides such a big impact on every unit of the team, Eagles coach Lenny Gregory says it will not affect how he, his staff and players approach the rest of the regular season, even with a potential showdown for the Region 8-AAAAAAA title with Mill Creek looming Oct. 29.
“I think our goal is to go 1-0 (this week), to figure out how to win this game in front of us.” Gregory said earlier this week. “You can’t worry about all that stuff. If you’re looking down the road, you’re not focused on what you need to do that week. So we’re just worried about what we’ve got to do this next week.”
Gregory would have the same view of the situation in any event, though Collins Hill does have a few reasons that make having tunnel vision a little easier.
For starters, the Eagles also boast a lot of highly talented and highly rated players besides Hunter who can take up the slack of his absence, including playmakers like quarterback Sam Horn, receivers Cam Pedro, Spenser Anderson and Ethan Davis on offense, plus Davis, Jaylen George and Asani Redwood on defense.
And all those other stars remain healthy for now.
“Yeah, it’s obvious how good (Hunter) is, but I think a lot of people underestimate how good the talent we have is,” Gregory said. “We’re a really good football team. The strength of our football team is probably our front seven on defense. So when you look at that, they’re all healthy.
“Every team out there is dealing with the same thing (in terms of injuries). You’ve got to stay healthy. You’ve got to stave off COVID. … We’ve had that shut football teams down. So there are a lot of elements you have to deal with, but you’ve just got to keep working and focus on what you can control.”
Another reason why Collins Hill is far from panic mode is that details of Hunter’s injury have not yet been disclosed, Gregory has been upbeat that it may not be quite as serious as first feared.
“Everything that we’re hearing is optimistic,” Gregory said. “He’s been with his doctors and everything, so we feel very optimistic about the outcome for him.”
