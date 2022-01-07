Collins Hill assistant coach Todd Wofford, left, poses with Buford wide receiver Isaiah Bond, middle, and Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, right, at an All-American Bowl practice this week. Wofford is an East assistant coach in the annual showcase of the nation's top high school football players. Both Bond and Scroggs are on the East roster for Saturday's game, televised live on NBC.
Gwinnett County football will be represented well at Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
The East roster features Buford wide receiver Isaiah Bond and Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, as well as assistant coach Todd Wofford of Collins Hill. Bond is an Alabama signee and Scroggs is a Georgia signee.
Saturday’s game is at noon, and is broadcast live on NBC, which owns and operates the annual showcase of the nation’s top high school football players.
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn and Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Addison Nichols also were selected to the All-American Bowl’s East Roster, but those two are not playing in the game.
However, Nichols is one of five national nominees for the All American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award, whose winner is based on a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction. The award winner will be announced during Saturday’s game.
