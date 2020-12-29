A Harrison touchdown, inconsequential to the Dec. 4 football game’s outcome, now stands out glaringly.
Those points in the Class AAAAAAA second round are the only ones allowed by the Grayson defense in the past five games. That’s four shutouts in a five-game span, and three shutouts in four state playoff games. Or if you prefer, 19 scoreless quarters out of the last 20.
What do the Rams do well defensively?
“Everything,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory answered quickly. “They just swarm to the ball. They do everything the right way. They have great tacklers. They run to the football. They play hard. They tackle well. Fundamentally, they play sound. They just smother people. They don’t give up points.”
Gregory and his Eagles, armed with a prolific offense, get Georgia's final shot at cracking Grayson’s defense Wednesday in the AAAAAAA state championship game at Georgia State. The Rams (13-0), ranked third nationally by MaxPreps and fifth nationally by USA Today, are on a roll with back-to-back shutouts of Norcross (28-0) and West Forsyth (33-0) the last two rounds, but Collins Hill (12-2) is ready to take its shot in its first state finals appearance.
The Eagles will test the Grayson defense with one of the state’s most productive passing attacks triggered by Sam Horn, a top junior prospect. The quarterback is 329 of 503 passing for 3,658 yards and 39 touchdowns this season.
Two-way star junior Travis Hunter, a Florida State commitment, has astonishing numbers on the end of Horn’s throws with 126 catches for 1,639 yards and 23 TDs, all single-season records for Gwinnett.
“(Hunter) is as good as advertised,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “He does as much for his team as anyone in the state. He impacts a game every time he touches the ball. We will have to do a great job of keeping him in front of us and tackling well in space.”
Grayson’s defense already got a look at Collins Hill’s offense on Sept. 18 in an eventual 28-7 Rams victory. The score was tied 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter before the Rams pulled away.
In addition to getting pressure on Horn, who was 23 of 36 passing for 217 yards, a TD and two interceptions, the Grayson defense limited Hunter to nine catches for 51 yards.
Collins Hill also netted minus-11 rushing yards, skewed by minus-27 yards on sacks of Horn. Its two tailbacks had five rushes for six yards on a Rams defense led by standouts like Jayvian Allen (10 forced fumbles, three interceptions), Grady Bryant, Fernando Sanchez and Derrell Farrar.
“We were able to limit them in the run game and then get to the QB,” Carter said of his defense’s play in the first game with Collins Hill. “They have developed a much stronger rushing attack that we will have to deal with now.”
That rushing attack has been led by Spenser Anderson, who has 699 yards and nine TDs. Collins Hill still averages only 88.9 rushing yards compared to 267.3 passing yards, but it has run the ball much better than it did against Grayson.
“We’ve just got to not miss dropped balls, we had a lot of dropped balls against them, and we’ve got to protect our quarterback, which is every week, and we’ve got to be able to run the football on them,” Gregory said. “Looking at that, if we can run the football and establish the run game, that’s going to help us out.”
It will take some work to find ways to exploit what has been a dominant Grayson defense.
“Our kids have played hard all season,” Carter said of his defense. “It is a senior-led group that is really smart. They see things before I do most of the time. They adjust well in between series and halftime. I think they have played extremely well. It has been tough to run the ball on us in the playoffs. Now we will be tested through the air.”
Collins Hill’s defense also expects more of a challenge through the air than it did in September. Since that game, Grayson star running back and Clemson signee Phil Mafah went down with an injury, and Miami (Fla.) signee Jake Garcia moved in at quarterback. The Rams still have run the ball effectively with younger backs, but losing Mafah, who had 1,130 rushing yards and 18 TDs in 10 games, was a major blow.
That said, they are more dangerous in the passing game with Garcia, one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,101 yards and 12 TDs.
Grayson must deal with a stout defense, too. Collins Hill has an impressive body of work defensively, and disruptive lineman James Smith is having one of the state’s best seasons with 171 tackles (60 for losses), 17 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries.
“They don't get a lot of credit (on defense) with all the offensive numbers they put up,” Carter said. “Collins Hill is the best team we have played this year. There is definitely a reason they are still playing. I think everyone can see the numbers the offense is putting up, but defensively they are really talented. They are long, physical and athletic across the board. We struggled to move the ball on them in the first game. It will be a huge task to put together drives against them.”
The usual hype leading into the state championship game only intensified because it is a rematch and it features two Gwinnett teams. It is the third time two Gwinnett teams have met for the title in Georgia’s largest classification — Norcross-North Gwinnett in 2013, and Brookwood-Parkview in 2002 were the others.
For Collins Hill, it is the first football finals appearance in school history. It reached the semifinals twice previously, but lost both times.
“I told everybody this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Gregory said. “Most coaches coach their whole career and never play in a state championship game ever. Some players play their whole career and never play in a state championship. That’s normal. That’s the majority. It’s very rare to get a chance like this. We want them to know it’s a blessing and it’s a rarity to be where we are right now.”
A victory over Grayson and a state championship would be monumental for the Suwanee school.
“It would be probably the biggest state championship win in school history because it’s football and I think it is the hardest sport to win a state championship in for the state of Georgia,” Gregory said. “It’s one of the only sports in Collins Hill history that’s not won one. Pretty much every sport has won at least one state title.
“Collins Hill has won 43 state titles and is very rich in athletic success. … But Collins Hill football has not been that way. We’re the first team to ever be here. I just think it would really be a huge accomplishment for our school and our community to win a state championship.”
The experience isn’t so new for the Grayson program, which has won state titles in 2011 (when Gregory was an assistant coach for the Rams) and 2016. But it is the first state finals appearance for the current Grayson players — the 2016 team was the last one to play for the title — and for Carter and the coaching staff he assembled at Grayson. Carter, in his second season at Grayson, took the Rams to the quarterfinals last year.
“Our kids have handled (the excitement) really well so far,” Carter said. “I tell them to embrace the moment. I wish we were still in school so the kids could experience that side of things. Being home, COVID, etc. takes something away from them. Our community is behind them. They are excited for an opportunity to play one more time.”
