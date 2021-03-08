The Gwinnett Football League will host in-person registration for the 2021 football and cheerleading season on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various county parks.
More information on the league and registration is available online at gflsports.com. Each cluster association page on the website will have details regarding registration.
The GFL features the following associations — Archer, Brookwood, Bryson Park, Buford, Collins Hill, Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Lanier, Lawrenceville, Mill Creek, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and South Gwinnett.
