The Gwinnett Football League, which feeds talent into the county’s high school programs, concludes its 2020 season with championship games Saturday at Mill Creek High School.
The season finale, dubbed Patsy Jones Championship Saturday after a longtime league administrator, features eight games with trophy presentations, beginning with the 6- and 7-year-old final at 8 a.m. and concluding with eighth-grade Division I at 8:30 p.m. A special ceremony with GFL Scholarship and Kyle Maynard Award presentations will be at 8 p.m.
The full schedule is as follows:
8 a.m. — 6-and 7-year-old — Grayson Green vs. North Gwinnett
9:45 a.m. — 8-year-old — Mill Creek vs. Grayson
11:30 a.m. — 9-year-old — Grayson vs. Collins Hill
1:15 p.m. — 10-year-old — Buford Gold vs. Grayson
3 p.m. — Eighth grade, Division II — Buford vs. Lanier
4:45 p.m. — 11-year-old — Duluth vs. Grayson
6:30 p.m. — 12-year-old — Duluth vs. Parkview
8:30 p.m. — Eighth grade, Division I — Mill Creek vs. Buford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.