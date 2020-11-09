GDSC_0056.JPG
Mill Creek's Jace Woodall (13) runs during the Gwinnett Football League 8-year-old semifinals as Brookwood's Lincoln Guilford (28) and Jacari Mann (2) give chase.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Football League, which feeds talent into the county’s high school programs, concludes its 2020 season with championship games Saturday at Mill Creek High School.

The season finale, dubbed Patsy Jones Championship Saturday after a longtime league administrator, features eight games with trophy presentations, beginning with the 6- and 7-year-old final at 8 a.m. and concluding with eighth-grade Division I at 8:30 p.m. A special ceremony with GFL Scholarship and Kyle Maynard Award presentations will be at 8 p.m.

The full schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. — 6-and 7-year-old — Grayson Green vs. North Gwinnett

9:45 a.m. — 8-year-old — Mill Creek vs. Grayson

11:30 a.m. — 9-year-old — Grayson vs. Collins Hill

1:15 p.m. — 10-year-old — Buford Gold vs. Grayson

3 p.m. — Eighth grade, Division II — Buford vs. Lanier

4:45 p.m. — 11-year-old — Duluth vs. Grayson

6:30 p.m. — 12-year-old — Duluth vs. Parkview

8:30 p.m. — Eighth grade, Division I — Mill Creek vs. Buford

