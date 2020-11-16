The Gwinnett Football League not only crowned its champions from the 2020 season Saturday at Mill Creek, it also presented a number of scholarships and awards.

Violet Parsons of Lanier cheerleading received the prestigious Kyle Maynard Courage Award, and Peachtree Ridge’s Andy Nelson was named GFL Representative of the Year. Kim Massengill, the GFL's longtime vice president of cheerleading, also was honored for her 26 years of service to the league.

The league also awarded the following scholarships:

In Memory of Damon Jones: Carly Sammons

In Memory of John Sears: Amyla Milton

Im Memory of Gilbert Nolen: Emily Chandler

In Memory of Doug Pickett: Aaron McNair

In Memory of Nick Blakely: Suubi Mutebi

In Memory of Leslie Durio: Jade Gordon

GFL Scholarship: Ayana Brooks

GFL Scholarship: Janai Brown

GFL Scholarship: Cameron Ellerby

GFL Scholarship: Symia Pressley

GFL Scholarship: Isabelle Wiggs

