The Gwinnett Football League not only crowned its champions from the 2020 season Saturday at Mill Creek, it also presented a number of scholarships and awards.
Violet Parsons of Lanier cheerleading received the prestigious Kyle Maynard Courage Award, and Peachtree Ridge’s Andy Nelson was named GFL Representative of the Year. Kim Massengill, the GFL's longtime vice president of cheerleading, also was honored for her 26 years of service to the league.
The league also awarded the following scholarships:
In Memory of Damon Jones: Carly Sammons
In Memory of John Sears: Amyla Milton
Im Memory of Gilbert Nolen: Emily Chandler
In Memory of Doug Pickett: Aaron McNair
In Memory of Nick Blakely: Suubi Mutebi
In Memory of Leslie Durio: Jade Gordon
GFL Scholarship: Ayana Brooks
GFL Scholarship: Janai Brown
GFL Scholarship: Cameron Ellerby
GFL Scholarship: Symia Pressley
GFL Scholarship: Isabelle Wiggs