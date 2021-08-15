For someone who never played a down in the Gwinnett Football League, Patsy Jones made quite an impact on the county’s youth feeder league.
GFL officials named the annual season-ending finals “Patsy Jones Championship Saturday” — the Super Bowl of GFL football held each November — as a way to celebrate her longtime dedication to the league that develops Gwinnett football players and cheerleaders before high school. She spent three decades as the league’s volunteer secretary and also served on the executive board.
Those contributions, as well as her warm personality, were on the minds of many as news spread that Jones died early Sunday morning after battling a recent illness.
"Patsy Jones taught me more about football than anyone I have ever came in contact with,” said former GFL president Erik Richards, now national recruiting director for the All-American Bowl. “From starting as a coach in the GFL in 1989 and moving onto a meeting rep in 1995, when she schooled me up on rules, regulations and guidelines of running a youth league it was like a college professor training a student for a doctorate. In 2002, I joined Patsy on the executive board and eventually served as president with her for more than a decade.
“I estimate she impacted more than 500,000 boys and girls over the years through scheduling, certification and Cheer-Off. Having ultimately ended up in the football field as a profession, there was not a single person who was more influential on me than Patsy was.”
Jones, a native of Demorest, still held the title as GFL secretary emeritus after her official retirement and also had the Patsy Jones Classic 7-on-7 tournament named in her honor. She became involved in the league in the mid 1980s when her children Damon and Nicki, both Shiloh grads, were participants.
In her secretary role, she worked with eight different GFL presidents.
“Patsy was such an incredible, loving person,” said Kim Massengill, who spent two decades as the GFL’s vice president of cheerleading. “I was fortunate enough to be friends with her for over 20 years. She was determined, dedicated, loving, caring and loved to have fun and laugh. Her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her world. She was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan and she loved raccoons.
“She was on the GFL board for 30-plus years and always made decisions based on what was best for the kids. She was tough when it came the GFL, but that is also why the GFL is one of the most successful recreational leagues in the country. She was such a bright light in this world. I can’t imagine what life will be like without her.”
In addition to her countless hours on GFL work, her full-time job was assistant vice president for a financial services company. But her GFL duties were very rewarding because it helped children.
“I enjoy (the GFL work),” Jones told the Daily Post in 2008. “I just enjoy the atmosphere. I enjoy all the people I’ve met over the years. I think the football league is a very important thing to keep kids involved in organized sports and keep them out of trouble.”
Her influence was a big part of what made the league special, GFL officials said.
"The GFL Family’s hearts are heavy with the passing of the GFL matriarch Patsy Jones," GFL president Gary Dasher said. "Patsy was one of the early founders of the GFL and served as secretary for over 30 years. She was the rock of the GFL. Without Patsy, the GFL would not be where it is today."
