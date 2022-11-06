DSC_3627.JPG

Scenes from Grayson against Parkview in the 2021 Gwinnett Football League 12-year-old championship game.

 Andrew Weathers

The matchups have been set for the 2022 Gwinnett Football League's Patsy Jones Championship — the youth league's season-ending finals.

The age-group finals for Gwinnett's youth football feeder league will be played Sunday, Nov. 13 at North Gwinnett High School.

Recommended for you