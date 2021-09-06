20210903215513_IMG_3521.JPG

Buford players line up for a play during a Gwinnett Football League game on Sept. 4.

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Makenzie St. Rose

First/second grade: Makenzie Foster

Third grade: Aurora Shillcutt

Fourth grade: Kennedi Wilcox

Fifth grade: Abigail Payne

Seventh grade: Shanai Edwards

Eighth grade: Anniyah Talabes

Brookwood

Third grade: Kamila Belgrave

Fourth grade: Paulina Garcia

Fifth grade: Lashar’nay Marshall

Sixth grade: Ellanor Young

Seventh grade: Niyah Miller

Eighth grade: D’Ereka McFarland

Buford

First/second grade: Collins Currie

Fifth grade: Addison Sharp

Sixth grade: Berkley Dixon

Sixth grade: Natasha Chatmon

Seventh grade: Bayla Huskins

Eighth grade: Maliyah Dickerson

Eighth grade: Lila Kate Bush

Collins Hill

First grade: Skai Shavers

Second grade: Jasmine Farfan

Third grade: Carlyn Collins

Fifth grade: Cora Peterson

Eighth grade: Sophie Logan

Dacula

Fourth grade: Olivia Larmond

Fifth grade: Andrea Soriano

Lanier

First/second grade: Naomi Rineer

Third grade: Riyan McDonald

Fourth grade: Layla Ferguson

Fifth grade: Londyn Adams

Sixth grade: Sydney Gilreath

Seventh grade: Abigail Pilcher

Eighth grade: Avery Prado

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Bailey Hoskins

First/second grade: Brooklyn Harris

Third grade: Ava Johnson

Fourth grade: Rachel Wright

Fifth grade: Kemistrie Fowler

Sixth grade: Milita Cameus

Seventh grade: Arianna Aaron

Eighth grade: Tressane Marshall

Mountain View

Seventh grade: Raelyn Lann

Eighth grade: Gabriella Tzonev

Norcross

First/second grade: Miah Brown

Third grade: Isis Hatcher

Fourth grade: Jasmine Curtis

Fifth grade: Leah Alcin

Sixth grade: Jayde Hall

North Gwinnett

First/second grade: Karson Adams

Third grade: Christen Norris

Third grade: Sophia Houston

Fourth grade: Leah Weldon

Fourth grade: London Small

Fifth grade: Mackenzie Lynch

Fifth grade: Ashlyn Talamas

Sixth grade: Charlotte Indorf

Seventh grade: Katie Winklejohn

Seventh grade: Alimatu King

Eighth grade: Sydney Bowman

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Toni Leslie

Second grade: Bella Rios

Third grade: Hannah Kim

Fourth grade: Anaya Feaster

Fifth grade: Addison Graham

Sixth grade: Haedyn Montgomery

Seventh grade: Braelyn Benson

Eighth grade: Saleenia Davis

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Makhi Abdullah

6- and 7-year-old: Brody Sims

8-year-old: Kanye Kellam

9-year-old: Liam Wood

10-year-old: Camden Richardson

12-year-old: Jackson White

Eighth grade: Demetris Reynolds

Brookwood

9-year-old: Aiden Perry

10-year-old: Kameron Beard

12-year-old: Izayah Parker

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Mason Misaki

6- and 7-year-old: Hutton Higginbotham

8-year-old: Jonathan Bush

9-year-old: Westin Sharrett

10-year-old: Braylon Everett

11-year-old: Dylan Shultz

Eighth grade, Division I: Rahsaan Isaac

Eighth grade, Division II: Giovanni Day

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Nicholas Basulto

9-year-old: Kylan Neal-Holman

10-year-old: Ashton Burt

11-year-old: Terrell Morris

Eighth grade: Atticus Joseph

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Offensive line

9-year-old: Timothy Brown

11-year-old: Caden Wimberly

Eighth grade: Garrett Royals

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Zamir Williams

10-year-old: Sevin Jackson

11-year-old: Lunden Hayes

Eighth grade: Jonathan Stafford

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Elijah Walker

8-year-old: Jacon Threat

10-year-old: Bryan Briley

10-year-old: Maddox Cannon

11-year-old: Elijah Kilgore

Lanier

6- and 7-year-old: Michael Downey

11-year-old: Kenley Bee

12-year-old: Entire team

Eighth grade: Ayden Smith

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Richard Samuels

8-year-old: Entire defense

9-year-old: Kaiden Rushing

10-year-old: Jamar Terrell

Eighth grade: Kazmir Dagene

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Kenny Philpot III

11-year-old: Sebastian Ramos

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Iyan Bolds

8-year-old: Oliver Heath

9-year-old: Alex Ward

10-year-old: Gavin Cole

12-year-old: Jeremiah McCullins

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Kaysen Edmondson

8-year-old: Ari Vicks

9-year-old: Jamall Elesby Jr.

10-year-old: DeSean Green

11-year-old: Josh Smith

Eighth grade: Landon Edmondson

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Grayson Higgins

8-year-old: Brooks Foster

8-year-old: Ian Hancock

9-year-old: Major Grim

9-year-old: Paimon Ramin

10-year-old: Trenell Banks

10-year-old: Karson Conley

11-year-old: Alex Agazzi-Logan

12-year-old: Keller Copeland

Eighth grade: Joshua Hopkins

Parkview

9-year-old: DeSean McDaniel

10-year-old: Jaiden Uwaifu

11-year-old: Myles Yarborough

12-year-old: Kevin Caldwell Jr.

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Malik Williams

9-year-old: Mario Draine

10-year-old: Jeremiah Rouse

11-year-old: Jasper Mullins

12-year-old: Gabe Williams

Eighth grade: Isaac Nkereuwem

South Gwinnett

6- and 7-year-old: Cameron Harper Jr.

8-year-old: Coleman Baker

10-year-old: Princeton Ford

11-year-old: JaKai Molette

Eighth grade: Jeremiah Brinson

