The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Makenzie St. Rose
First/second grade: Makenzie Foster
Third grade: Aurora Shillcutt
Fourth grade: Kennedi Wilcox
Fifth grade: Abigail Payne
Seventh grade: Shanai Edwards
Eighth grade: Anniyah Talabes
Brookwood
Third grade: Kamila Belgrave
Fourth grade: Paulina Garcia
Fifth grade: Lashar’nay Marshall
Sixth grade: Ellanor Young
Seventh grade: Niyah Miller
Eighth grade: D’Ereka McFarland
Buford
First/second grade: Collins Currie
Fifth grade: Addison Sharp
Sixth grade: Berkley Dixon
Sixth grade: Natasha Chatmon
Seventh grade: Bayla Huskins
Eighth grade: Maliyah Dickerson
Eighth grade: Lila Kate Bush
Collins Hill
First grade: Skai Shavers
Second grade: Jasmine Farfan
Third grade: Carlyn Collins
Fifth grade: Cora Peterson
Eighth grade: Sophie Logan
Dacula
Fourth grade: Olivia Larmond
Fifth grade: Andrea Soriano
Lanier
First/second grade: Naomi Rineer
Third grade: Riyan McDonald
Fourth grade: Layla Ferguson
Fifth grade: Londyn Adams
Sixth grade: Sydney Gilreath
Seventh grade: Abigail Pilcher
Eighth grade: Avery Prado
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Bailey Hoskins
First/second grade: Brooklyn Harris
Third grade: Ava Johnson
Fourth grade: Rachel Wright
Fifth grade: Kemistrie Fowler
Sixth grade: Milita Cameus
Seventh grade: Arianna Aaron
Eighth grade: Tressane Marshall
Mountain View
Seventh grade: Raelyn Lann
Eighth grade: Gabriella Tzonev
Norcross
First/second grade: Miah Brown
Third grade: Isis Hatcher
Fourth grade: Jasmine Curtis
Fifth grade: Leah Alcin
Sixth grade: Jayde Hall
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Karson Adams
Third grade: Christen Norris
Third grade: Sophia Houston
Fourth grade: Leah Weldon
Fourth grade: London Small
Fifth grade: Mackenzie Lynch
Fifth grade: Ashlyn Talamas
Sixth grade: Charlotte Indorf
Seventh grade: Katie Winklejohn
Seventh grade: Alimatu King
Eighth grade: Sydney Bowman
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Toni Leslie
Second grade: Bella Rios
Third grade: Hannah Kim
Fourth grade: Anaya Feaster
Fifth grade: Addison Graham
Sixth grade: Haedyn Montgomery
Seventh grade: Braelyn Benson
Eighth grade: Saleenia Davis
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Makhi Abdullah
6- and 7-year-old: Brody Sims
8-year-old: Kanye Kellam
9-year-old: Liam Wood
10-year-old: Camden Richardson
12-year-old: Jackson White
Eighth grade: Demetris Reynolds
Brookwood
9-year-old: Aiden Perry
10-year-old: Kameron Beard
12-year-old: Izayah Parker
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Mason Misaki
6- and 7-year-old: Hutton Higginbotham
8-year-old: Jonathan Bush
9-year-old: Westin Sharrett
10-year-old: Braylon Everett
11-year-old: Dylan Shultz
Eighth grade, Division I: Rahsaan Isaac
Eighth grade, Division II: Giovanni Day
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Nicholas Basulto
9-year-old: Kylan Neal-Holman
10-year-old: Ashton Burt
11-year-old: Terrell Morris
Eighth grade: Atticus Joseph
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Offensive line
9-year-old: Timothy Brown
11-year-old: Caden Wimberly
Eighth grade: Garrett Royals
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Zamir Williams
10-year-old: Sevin Jackson
11-year-old: Lunden Hayes
Eighth grade: Jonathan Stafford
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Elijah Walker
8-year-old: Jacon Threat
10-year-old: Bryan Briley
10-year-old: Maddox Cannon
11-year-old: Elijah Kilgore
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Michael Downey
11-year-old: Kenley Bee
12-year-old: Entire team
Eighth grade: Ayden Smith
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Richard Samuels
8-year-old: Entire defense
9-year-old: Kaiden Rushing
10-year-old: Jamar Terrell
Eighth grade: Kazmir Dagene
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Kenny Philpot III
11-year-old: Sebastian Ramos
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Iyan Bolds
8-year-old: Oliver Heath
9-year-old: Alex Ward
10-year-old: Gavin Cole
12-year-old: Jeremiah McCullins
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Kaysen Edmondson
8-year-old: Ari Vicks
9-year-old: Jamall Elesby Jr.
10-year-old: DeSean Green
11-year-old: Josh Smith
Eighth grade: Landon Edmondson
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Grayson Higgins
8-year-old: Brooks Foster
8-year-old: Ian Hancock
9-year-old: Major Grim
9-year-old: Paimon Ramin
10-year-old: Trenell Banks
10-year-old: Karson Conley
11-year-old: Alex Agazzi-Logan
12-year-old: Keller Copeland
Eighth grade: Joshua Hopkins
Parkview
9-year-old: DeSean McDaniel
10-year-old: Jaiden Uwaifu
11-year-old: Myles Yarborough
12-year-old: Kevin Caldwell Jr.
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Malik Williams
9-year-old: Mario Draine
10-year-old: Jeremiah Rouse
11-year-old: Jasper Mullins
12-year-old: Gabe Williams
Eighth grade: Isaac Nkereuwem
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Cameron Harper Jr.
8-year-old: Coleman Baker
10-year-old: Princeton Ford
11-year-old: JaKai Molette
Eighth grade: Jeremiah Brinson
