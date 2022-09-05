The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Jayden Stone
8-year-old: Mekhi Harris
9-year-old: Drew McKinney
10-year-old: Micah Waltersdorf
11-year-old: Joshua Addison
12-year-old: Tylen Burrell
Eighth grade, Division I: Jeremiah Wilson
Eighth grade, Division II: Kyle Dejoie
Berkmar
12-year-old: Zion Thomas
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Luke Hilsey-Schuler
6- and 7-year-old: Koye Marilla
8-year-old: Jacob Tellez
11-year-old: Jonathan Bryant
12-year-old: Bryce Hill
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Terei
6- and 7-year-old Gold: Whole team
6- and 7-year-old: Roman Young
8-year-old: Jace Shumake
8-year-old: Nolan Sharrett
9-year-old: Rashaad Isaac
10-year-old: Brian Stone
10-year-old: Everett Allen Jr.
11-year-old: Kaydon Gomez
12-year-old: Vince Heffern
Eighth grade, Division I: Kevin Hughes
Eighth grade, Division II: Bradley Thompson
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Calan Howard
9-year-old: Xian Romany-Ottley
10-year-old: J’Quante Malone
11-year-old: Solomon Thomas
12-year-old: Keenan Collins
12-year-old: Christian Fleming
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Rodney Jackson
6- and 7-year-old: Jaxon Rayford
6- and 7-year-old: Nate Cosby
8-year-old: Carter Eppinger
9-year-old: Landyn Sanford
9-year-old: Jeremiah Friday
9-year-old: Tim Brown
10-year-old: Alce Gamble
10-year-old: Emery Jenkins
10-year-old: Suave Isaac
10-year-old: Daven Sharp
11-year-old: Chris Colas
12-year-old: Ryan Turner
Eighth grade: Caden Palmer
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Ty’miere Belgrave
8-year-old: Kaysen King
11-year-old: Jahlil Springer
12-year-old: Chris Rejouis
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Travis Robinson
9-year-old: Jayden Rawlings
10-year-old: Jacob Smith
11-year-old: Jean Irie
11-year-old: D.J. Parks
12-year-old: Jabreel Easterling
12-year-old: Carter Cockerm
Eighth grade, Division I: C.J. Frazier
Eighth grade, Division II: Ashton Turner
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: A’Mon Sands
8-year-old: Logan Hooper
10-year-old: Major Hester
12-year-old: Javan Mungai
Eighth grade: Jordan Alexander
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Dallas White
8-year-old Black: Whole team
8-year-old Gold: Whole team
9-year-old: Kameryn Jackson
10-year-old: Speedy Taylor
11-year-old: Jaylen Morgan
12-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Whole team
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Dominic Murray
8-year-old: Micah Krock
9-year-old: Jamal Jones
10-year-old: Amier Page
11-year-old: Jaquaziman McCarthy
12-year-old: Jackson Jones
Norcross
9-year-old: Gavin Brewington
Eighth grade: Chase Brown
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Caleb Herron
6- and 7-year-old: Harrison Collier
8-year-old: Colton Hill
9-year-old: Brooks Foster
10-year-old: Matthew Reddic
10-year-old: Paimon Ramin
11-year-old: Colten Coblentz
11-year-old: Dylan Maloney
11-year-old: Sean Wright
Eighth grade: Max Patterson
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Malakhi Burke
8-year-old: Jhakari Womble
9-year-old: Kaiden Kush
10-year-old: Jordan Hairston
11-year-old: Aaron Davis
12-year-old: Prentice Walker
Eighth grade, Division I: Jacob Godfree
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Kayden Stephen
10-year-old: Draysen McAfee
11-year-old: Davion Harvey-Lovell
12-year-old: Aiden Opore
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Daylin Skyes
9-year-old: Kobe Owusu
10-year-old: Juan Barona
Eighth grade: JaMarcus Petite
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Hannah Salaam
Third grade: Audriana Ellison
Fourth grade: Kamylah Thomas
Fifth grade: Genesis Diallo
Sixth grade: Ava Henderson
Seventh grade: Jordyn McDonald
Eighth grade: Cali Crosby
Berkmar
Second grade: Allasia Osborne
Sixth grade: Camila Perez-Marin
Eighth grade: Amber Jones
Brookwood
First/second grade: Ixchell Panuncia Michel
First/second grade: Myashia Brown
Third grade: Rylee Prejean
Fourth grade: Jillian Baldwin
Fifth grade: Sutton Rooks
Sixth grade: Madison Ashby
Seventh grade: Sophia Soto
Eighth grade: Anna DeFreitas
Buford
First/second grade: Piercyn Wade
First/second grade: Rose Richardson
Third grade: Bailey Martin
Third grade: Caroline Carbis
Fourth grade: Noa Grace Pridgen
Fourth grade: Casey Grider
Fifth grade: Rebecca Buell
Fifth grade: Peyton Lopez
Sixth grade: Brooklyn Brayboy
Seventh grade: Jocelyn Pina
Seventh grade: Jennifer Hill
Eighth grade: Abi Richardson
Eighth grade: Lorelei Skinner
Collins Hill
First grade: Anaavi Ramdas
Second grade: Calla Sithisom
Third grade: Madison Thrower
Fourth grade: Carlyn Collins
Fifth grade: Aspen Ellis
Sixth grade: America Ferreyra
Seventh grade: Rileigh Pich
Eighth grade: Emma Sinkula
Duluth
First/second grade: Isabella Dunford
Fourth grade: Emily Godown
Sixth grade: Audriana Gibson
Eighth grade: Octavia Ponder
Lanier
First grade: Olivia Cincyr
Second grade: Joanna Roldan
Third grade: Lexi Hammonds
Fourth grade: Emma Rios
Fifth grade: Layla Ferguson
Sixth grade: Eva Polstra
Seventh grade: Brianna Hefner
Eighth grade: Jules Diaz
Mountain View
Fourth grade: Izel Marivilla
Sixth grade: Madison Favoroth
Seventh grade: Julianna Duckett
Eighth grade: Taylor Bolt
Norcross
First/second grade: Ariel Mendez
Third grade: Karley Young
Fourth grade: Ella Motley
Fifth grade: Kymani Minnis
Sixth grade: Hayleigh Godley
Seventh grade: Kayla Brooks
Eighth grade: Ararat Belay
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Makenzli Bream
First/second grade: Ansley Chovanic
Fifth grade: Carter Sledge
Fifth grade: Cate Sledge
Fifth grade: London Small
Sixth grade: Lily Alexander
Sixth grade: Paden Gaines
Eighth grade: Emma Roman
Parkview
First/second grade: Audrey Fisher
First/second grade: Savannah Fisher
Third grade: Isabella Santos
Fourth grade: Samiya Green
Fifth grade: Khelis Jean-Baptist
Sixth grade: Rachel Francis
Seventh grade: Macy McCormick
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Santana Blackman
Second grade: Toni Leslie
Third grade: Alana Jackson
Fourth grade: Jorgia Walls
Fifth grade: Frankie Richetta
Sixth grade: Addison Graham
Seventh grade: Joleigh Walls
Eighth grade: Allysa Galassi
