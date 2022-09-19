The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Bennett Lowther
9-year-old: Amir Williams
10-year-old: Brice Benton
12-year-old: Trichtan Robinson
Eighth grade, Division I: Bryson Williams
Berkmar
12-year-old: Jeremiah Ivy
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Vinny Griffin
8-year-old: Obum Ezekon
10-year-old: Weston Travers
11-year-old: Aiden Hayes
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: A.J. Gillespie
6- and 7-year-old: Offensive line
6- and 7-year-old: Carter White
8-year-old: Hampton Batson
9-year-old: Andrew James
9-year-old: Jackson Sharrett
10-year-old: Walker Cline
10-year-old: JonMichael Gomez
11-year-old: Logan Smith
11-year-old: Carter Hummell
12-year-old: Reese Holland
12-year-old: Keshown Blow
Eighth grade, Division I: Silas Nuckles
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Austin Jones
10-year-old: Bryce Abbott
11-year-old: Carter Peterson
12-year-old: Brandon Jackson
12-year-old: Tim Cole
Eighth grade: Jamel Tuff
Dacula
8-year-old: Naiden Ashmon
9-year-old: Caiden Netters
10-year-old: Emery Jenkins
11-year-old: Brian Mullins Jr.
12-year-old: Sydney Hayles
Discovery
Eighth grade: Jared Alleyne
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Lucas Williams
8-year-old: Mario Thomas
11-year-old: Isaac Kiyee
12-year-old: Canon Huff
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Jayden Hutchins
8-year-old: Landon Malone
10-year-old: Cody DuBose-Winfrey
11-year-old: Jeremiah Powers
11-year-old: Ian Hannibal
12-year-old: Jamal Ambler
12-year-old: Talon Simmons
Eighth grade, Division I: Preston Glasco
Eighth grade, Division II: Zen Williams
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Darius Moore
8-year-old: Collin Battle
10-year-old: Dave Sherrod
12-year-old: Jo’el Corts
Eighth grade: Bajani Jones
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Jonavin Campbell
8-year-old: D’Ryan Riley
11-year-old: Sencee Gebeh
12-year-old: Michael Gonzalez
Eighth grade: Gabriel Oti-Wapala
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Ronan Murray
10-year-old: Adrian Leonardo
11-year-old: Colton Brookshire
12-year-old: Anderson Ragone
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Karter Ellis
8-year-old: Ahmed Diallo
9-year-old: Jaydian Ruiz
10-year-old: Wyatt Sloan
11-year-old: Graham Williams
12-year-old: Trey Harrell
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Steve Burgess
10-year-old: A’Varis Gill
11-year-old: Bo Benton
Eighth grade: Eric Pitts III
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Will Robinson
6- and 7-year-old: Evan Oh
8-year-old: Bradley Powell
9-year-old: Kol Mazone
10-year-old: Teagan O’Hern
10-year-old: Jacob Febo
11-year-old: Luke Ford
11-year-old: Julian Morfin
12-year-old: Aiden Taylor
Eighth grade: Wilson Taylor
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Gavin Kopydlowski
8-year-old: Cameron Staton
9-year-old: Eli Martin
10-year-old: Spencer Pritchett
11-year-old: Blake Rhodes
12-year-old: Maximus Newson
Eighth grade, Division I: Christian Webb-Scott
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Issac Bueno
10-year-old: Landyn Glover
11-year-old: Lord Michael Faison
12-year-old: Luke Nabors
Eighth grade: Chase Walker
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Grayson Hilson
9-year-old: Jeremiah Harris
10-year-old: Judge Clement
Eighth grade: Cameron Knight
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Makenzie St. Rose
Fourth grade: Gianna Witt
Fifth grade: Delaney Pierson
Sixth grade: JaNyria Mahone
Seventh grade: Eniyah Rupert
Eighth grade: Kaitlyn Summerfield
Berkmar
First/second grade: Sarah Banja
Third/fourth grade: Nevaeh Savage
Fifth/sixth grade: Paris Brazil
Brookwood
First grade: Posey Allen
Second grade: Emily Barnum
Third grade: Amiyah Wellington
Fourth grade: Natalyne Allen
Fifth grade: Evie Morgan
Sixth grade: Aubrey Yett
Seventh grade: Jasmine Sharpe
Eighth grade: Janiya Spain
Buford
First/second grade: Macy Washburn
First/second grade: Lily Grace Culberson
Third grade: Reagan Jones
Fifth grade: Maci Holton
Fifth grade: Addi Nicholson
Seventh grade: Alyssa McLeod
Seventh grade: Kennedi Welch
Eighth grade: Aliyah Bacca
Eighth grade: Kamryn Jones
Collins Hill
First grade: Mia Santana
Third grade: Jasmine Suphaphon
Fourth grade: Annabelle Alexander
Fifth grade: Annie Reyes
Seventh grade: Naomi Geiger
Eighth grade: Chanel Tabaro
Dacula
Third grade: Nia Coleman
Fourth grade: Brianna Busacco
Fifth grade: Zahara Lawson
Sixth grade: Emma Prudencio
Seventh grade: Anyla Quinland
Eighth grade: Ava Jenkins
Lanier
First grade: Mackenzie Nabb
Second grade: Naomi Rineer
Third grade: Anniston Knowles
Fourth grade: Laila Landers
Fifth grade: Karlie Ruppe
Sixth grade: Jaede Wynter
Seventh grade: Kaylynn Dillanes-Carrillo
Eighth grade: Abigail Pilcher
Mountain View
Fourth grade: Casyn Massey
Sixth grade: Brooke Daly
Seventh grade: Zalieya Owusu
Eighth grade: Raelyn Lann
Norcross
First/second grade: Jianna Ethridge
Third grade: Skye Amey
Fourth grade: Jailin Najera
Fifth grade: Aaliyah Mendez
Sixth grade: Layla Hull
Seventh grade: Jayde Hall
Eighth grade: Jade Tomusiak
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Anna Carter
First/second grade: Ivanna Koleti
Third grade: Sydney McKinnon
Fourth grade: Camille Dennis
Fifth grade: Ella Carter
Fifth grade: McKinley Cossick
Sixth grade: Ella Kate Hartman
Sixth grade: Olivia Sobh
Seventh grade: Caroline Atkinson
Eighth grade: Ida Lyman
Parkview
First/second grade: Palmer Wannemacher
First/second grade: Madilyn O’Neill
Third grade: Riley Perez
Fourth grade: Olivia Grzonka
Fifth grade: Eleese Tate-Domingue
Sixth grade: Shiloh Skelton
Seventh grade: Elie Hernandez
Peachtree Ridge
Fifth grade: Zariah Bryant
Fifth grade: Ivy Williams
Sixth grade: Raleigh Nelson
Seventh grade: Zoe Johnson
Eighth grade: Christina Taylor
Scenes from Gwinnett Football League action at Shorty Howell Park on Sept. 17, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.
