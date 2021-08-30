The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Jenna Torres
First/second grade: Emerson Crawford
Third grade: Ansley Crutchfield
Fourth grade: Felicia Raiford
Fifth grade: Abbie Page
Sixth grade: Zoe Moore
Seventh grade: Sharyla Acevedo
Seventh grade: Lauren Walker
Eighth grade: Jayda Phillips
Brookwood
First/second grade: Carolina Conejo
Fourth grade: Alinah Essani
Fifth grade: Harley Smith
Sixth grade: Sanaa Sims
Eighth grade: Janaya Thomas
Buford
Third grade: Mariclaire Johnson
Fifth grade: Sophia Holly
Sixth grade: Arlette Garcia
Seventh grade: Addison Sebring
Collins Hill
First grade: Lexi Soto
Second grade: Eden Hood
Fifth grade: Lilian Yarn
Seventh grade: Jordin Williams
Eighth grade: Jyel Johnson
Dacula
Fourth grade: Jayda Rivers
Fifth grade: McKenna Parker
Duluth
First/second grade: Kelsey Dobbs
Fourth grade: Gabriela White
Sixth grade: Maliyah Thomas
Eighth grade: Ashtynn Roper
Lanier
First/second grade: Dallas Dixon
Third grade: Alina Warren
Fourth grade: Karlie Ruppe
Fifth grade: Eva Polstra
Sixth grade: Tara Lowe
Seventh grade: Jayde Stovall
Eighth grade: Madison Patrick
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Kania Johnson
First/second grade: Ximena Romero
Third grade: Camila Romero
Fourth grade: Tiffany Parker
Fifth grade: Mariah Clark
Sixth grade: Katelyn Burton
Seventh grade: Akinah Goley
Eighth grade: M’Kenzye Wallace
Norcross
First/second grade: Ariel Mendez
Third grade: Jailin Najera
Fourth grade: Krisha White
Fifth grade: Hayleigh Street Godley
Sixth grade: Deliyah Love
Seventh/grade: Alicia Brown
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: E’va Mancillas
Third grade: Lily McAnally
Fourth grade: McKinley Cossick
Fourth grade: Ella Svarstad
Fifth grade: Sophia Brynenn
Fifth grade: Audrey Mentzer
Sixth grade: Sophia Watson
Seventh grade: Madeline Day
Seventh grade: Keeley Sears
Eighth grade: Olivia Gingras
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Liliana Antonioni
Second grade: Olivia Ellison
Third grade: Reynolds Davis
Fourth grade: Audrey Alonso
Fifth grade: Raleigh Nelson
Sixth grade: Lauren Phillips
Seventh grade: Briley Grizzard
Eighth grade: Caroline Vaughn
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Liam Smith
6- and 7-year-old: Mehki Harris
8-year-old: Jayden McNeil
9-year-old: Noah Jackson
10-year-old: Atticus Wesley
11-year-old: Antonio Sneed
12-year-old: Alexander Gaston
12-year-old: Ricky Reynoso
Eighth grade: Raheem Hamler
Bryson Park
Eighth grade: Firass Ibrahim
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Maddox Natarajan
8-year-old: Buddy Haynes
9-year-old: Moseby Cooper
10-year-old: Thailer Edge
10-year-old: J.J. Powers
12-year-old: Brock Lowe
Eighth grade, Division I: Bryce Green
Eighth grade, Division II: Amatama Eminefo
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Christian Briley
9-year-old: Vinson Washington II
10-year-old: Isaiah Walker
11-year-old: Bubba McBride
Eighth grade: Quintin Moss
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Carter Eppinger
9-year-old: Fadel Maman
10-year-old: Ka’son Bush
11-year-old: Jevann Williams
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Carter Netters
9-year-old: Carter Breland
10-year-old: Ahmad Austin
11-year-old: Lunden Hayes
Eighth grade: Jalen Williams
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Izaiah Sanchez
6- and 7-year-old: Landon Gause
8-year-old: Jayden Summers
9-year-old: Sean Cooley
9-year-old: Evan Holloway
10-year-old: Zayne Moore
11-year-old: Josh Booker Jr.
11-year-old: Chance Powell
12-year-old: Preston Glasco
Eighth grade: Joshua Thomas
Lanier
6-year-old: Apostol Zagarov
11-year-old: Anderious Statham
12-year-old: DeAndre Sadler
Eighth grade: Jayden Clarke
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Zayden Similien
6- and 7-year-old: Alan Alston
8-year-old: Ta’Ryan Clark
9-year-old: Ayden Tisdal
10-year-old: Jadonnis Jefferson
12-year-old: Gary Chatman Jr.
12-year-old: Willie Stephens
Eighth grade: Tariq Henry
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Micah Krock
8-year-old: Sebastian Wintter
9-year-old: Easton Martin
10-year-old: Jayvyne Correa
11-year-old: Kha’na Doe
12-year-old: Alexander Dickens
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Thomas Ephgrave Jr.
8-year-old: Tyler Scott
9-year-old: Kaiden Brooks
10-year-old: Kalvin Beacham
11-year-old: Canon Huff
12-year-old: Joseph Rojas Garcia
Eighth grade: Tanner Kong
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Bradley Powell
8-year-old: Easton Turner
8-year-old: Hudson Ledford
9-year-old: Savoy Paschall
9-year-old: Mason Saunders
10-year-old: Terrence Melton II
10-year-old: Landon Welch
11-year-old: Maxley Carter
12-year-old: Andrew Beard
Eighth grade: Connor Coxwell
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Braysen Morgan
9-year-old: Ryan Chisolm
10-year-old: Jonathan Bryant
11-year-old: D.J. Moore
12-year-old: Christian Webb-Scott
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Evan Wright
9-year-old: Michael Turner Jr.
10-year-old: Kenny Westbrook
11-year-old: Jordan Blassingame
12-year-old: Lorenzo White-Brown
Eighth grade: Armahn Anderson
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Marcus Taylor Jr.
8-year-old: Britian Miller
10-year-old: Ishmael Edouard
11-year-old: Roland Bradley
Eighth grade: Jonathan Jones Jr.
