20210827220951_IMG_2337.JPG

North Gwinnett and Archer players line up during an 8-year-old Gwinnett Football League game on Aug. 28.

 Youth Sports Pictures

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Jenna Torres

First/second grade: Emerson Crawford

Third grade: Ansley Crutchfield

Fourth grade: Felicia Raiford

Fifth grade: Abbie Page

Sixth grade: Zoe Moore

Seventh grade: Sharyla Acevedo

Seventh grade: Lauren Walker

Eighth grade: Jayda Phillips

Brookwood

First/second grade: Carolina Conejo

Fourth grade: Alinah Essani

Fifth grade: Harley Smith

Sixth grade: Sanaa Sims

Eighth grade: Janaya Thomas

Buford

Third grade: Mariclaire Johnson

Fifth grade: Sophia Holly

Sixth grade: Arlette Garcia

Seventh grade: Addison Sebring

Collins Hill

First grade: Lexi Soto

Second grade: Eden Hood

Fifth grade: Lilian Yarn

Seventh grade: Jordin Williams

Eighth grade: Jyel Johnson

Dacula

Fourth grade: Jayda Rivers

Fifth grade: McKenna Parker

Duluth

First/second grade: Kelsey Dobbs

Fourth grade: Gabriela White

Sixth grade: Maliyah Thomas

Eighth grade: Ashtynn Roper

Lanier

First/second grade: Dallas Dixon

Third grade: Alina Warren

Fourth grade: Karlie Ruppe

Fifth grade: Eva Polstra

Sixth grade: Tara Lowe

Seventh grade: Jayde Stovall

Eighth grade: Madison Patrick

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Kania Johnson

First/second grade: Ximena Romero

Third grade: Camila Romero

Fourth grade: Tiffany Parker

Fifth grade: Mariah Clark

Sixth grade: Katelyn Burton

Seventh grade: Akinah Goley

Eighth grade: M’Kenzye Wallace

Norcross

First/second grade: Ariel Mendez

Third grade: Jailin Najera

Fourth grade: Krisha White

Fifth grade: Hayleigh Street Godley

Sixth grade: Deliyah Love

Seventh/grade: Alicia Brown

North Gwinnett

First/second grade: E’va Mancillas

Third grade: Lily McAnally

Fourth grade: McKinley Cossick

Fourth grade: Ella Svarstad

Fifth grade: Sophia Brynenn

Fifth grade: Audrey Mentzer

Sixth grade: Sophia Watson

Seventh grade: Madeline Day

Seventh grade: Keeley Sears

Eighth grade: Olivia Gingras

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Liliana Antonioni

Second grade: Olivia Ellison

Third grade: Reynolds Davis

Fourth grade: Audrey Alonso

Fifth grade: Raleigh Nelson

Sixth grade: Lauren Phillips

Seventh grade: Briley Grizzard

Eighth grade: Caroline Vaughn

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Liam Smith

6- and 7-year-old: Mehki Harris

8-year-old: Jayden McNeil

9-year-old: Noah Jackson

10-year-old: Atticus Wesley

11-year-old: Antonio Sneed

12-year-old: Alexander Gaston

12-year-old: Ricky Reynoso

Eighth grade: Raheem Hamler

Bryson Park

Eighth grade: Firass Ibrahim

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Maddox Natarajan

8-year-old: Buddy Haynes

9-year-old: Moseby Cooper

10-year-old: Thailer Edge

10-year-old: J.J. Powers

12-year-old: Brock Lowe

Eighth grade, Division I: Bryce Green

Eighth grade, Division II: Amatama Eminefo

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Christian Briley

9-year-old: Vinson Washington II

10-year-old: Isaiah Walker

11-year-old: Bubba McBride

Eighth grade: Quintin Moss

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Carter Eppinger

9-year-old: Fadel Maman

10-year-old: Ka’son Bush

11-year-old: Jevann Williams

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Carter Netters

9-year-old: Carter Breland

10-year-old: Ahmad Austin

11-year-old: Lunden Hayes

Eighth grade: Jalen Williams

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Izaiah Sanchez

6- and 7-year-old: Landon Gause

8-year-old: Jayden Summers

9-year-old: Sean Cooley

9-year-old: Evan Holloway

10-year-old: Zayne Moore

11-year-old: Josh Booker Jr.

11-year-old: Chance Powell

12-year-old: Preston Glasco

Eighth grade: Joshua Thomas

Lanier

6-year-old: Apostol Zagarov

11-year-old: Anderious Statham

12-year-old: DeAndre Sadler

Eighth grade: Jayden Clarke

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Zayden Similien

6- and 7-year-old: Alan Alston

8-year-old: Ta’Ryan Clark

9-year-old: Ayden Tisdal

10-year-old: Jadonnis Jefferson

12-year-old: Gary Chatman Jr.

12-year-old: Willie Stephens

Eighth grade: Tariq Henry

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Micah Krock

8-year-old: Sebastian Wintter

9-year-old: Easton Martin

10-year-old: Jayvyne Correa

11-year-old: Kha’na Doe

12-year-old: Alexander Dickens

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Thomas Ephgrave Jr.

8-year-old: Tyler Scott

9-year-old: Kaiden Brooks

10-year-old: Kalvin Beacham

11-year-old: Canon Huff

12-year-old: Joseph Rojas Garcia

Eighth grade: Tanner Kong

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Bradley Powell

8-year-old: Easton Turner

8-year-old: Hudson Ledford

9-year-old: Savoy Paschall

9-year-old: Mason Saunders

10-year-old: Terrence Melton II

10-year-old: Landon Welch

11-year-old: Maxley Carter

12-year-old: Andrew Beard

Eighth grade: Connor Coxwell

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Braysen Morgan

9-year-old: Ryan Chisolm

10-year-old: Jonathan Bryant

11-year-old: D.J. Moore

12-year-old: Christian Webb-Scott

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Evan Wright

9-year-old: Michael Turner Jr.

10-year-old: Kenny Westbrook

11-year-old: Jordan Blassingame

12-year-old: Lorenzo White-Brown

Eighth grade: Armahn Anderson

South Gwinnett

6- and 7-year-old: Marcus Taylor Jr.

8-year-old: Britian Miller

10-year-old: Ishmael Edouard

11-year-old: Roland Bradley

Eighth grade: Jonathan Jones Jr.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.