20211023080733_IMG_0319.jpg

Mill Creek players line up during an eighth grade Gwinnett Football League game against Dacula.

 Youth Sports Pictures

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Brookwood

Fourth grade: Mia Hayden Pyles

Fifth grade: Lauren Weigle

Sixth grade: Allison Fanning

Seventh grade: Isbella Cooksey

Eighth grade: Gaby Cruz

Buford

Third grade: Olivia Swords

Fifth grade: Jocelyn Baker

Sixth grade: Lila Manders

Sixth grade: Lexi Russell

Lanier

Seventh grade: Kaitlin Rowe

Eighth grade: Amelia Chekhova

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Tyson Goodwell

12-year-old: Devin Montgomery

Eighth grade: Tosan Nanna

Buford

10-year-old: Offensive line

10-year-old: Zane Dyar

11-year-old: Entire team

12-year-old: Jude Hadley

Eighth grade, Division II: Bryce Gindlesperger

Eighth grade, Division I: Linemen

Collins Hill

10-year-old: Thomas Zimmerman

Eighth grade: Steven Hare

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Kiyan Flagg

8-year-old: Jayden Rawlings

10-year-old: Jovanni Watts

11-year-old: Chandler Garrett

12-year-old: Elijah McClean

Lanier

12-year-old: Whole team

Eighth grade: Whole team

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Whole team

8-year-old: Whole team

9-year-old: Munir Taylor

11-year-old: Jailil Goley

12-year-old: Chris Trejo

12-year-old: Justin Anderson

Eighth grade: Whole defense

Mountain View

11-year-old: Stephen Brown

Norcross

Eighth grade: Bacori Minner

North Gwinnett

10-year-old: Anthony Saul Jr.

12-year-old: Langston Abernathy

Parkview

8-year-old: Kobe Owusu

9-year-old: Orange defense

11-year-old: Entire team

12-year-old: Kevin Caldwell Jr.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.