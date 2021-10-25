urgent Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mill Creek players line up during an eighth grade Gwinnett Football League game against Dacula. Youth Sports Pictures Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):CHEERLEADINGBrookwood Fourth grade: Mia Hayden PylesFifth grade: Lauren WeigleSixth grade: Allison FanningSeventh grade: Isbella CookseyEighth grade: Gaby CruzBufordThird grade: Olivia SwordsFifth grade: Jocelyn BakerSixth grade: Lila MandersSixth grade: Lexi RussellLanierSeventh grade: Kaitlin RoweEighth grade: Amelia ChekhovaFOOTBALLArcher6- and 7-year-old: Tyson Goodwell12-year-old: Devin MontgomeryEighth grade: Tosan NannaBuford10-year-old: Offensive line10-year-old: Zane Dyar11-year-old: Entire team12-year-old: Jude HadleyEighth grade, Division II: Bryce GindlespergerEighth grade, Division I: LinemenCollins Hill10-year-old: Thomas Zimmerman Eighth grade: Steven HareGrayson6- and 7-year-old: Kiyan Flagg8-year-old: Jayden Rawlings10-year-old: Jovanni Watts11-year-old: Chandler Garrett12-year-old: Elijah McCleanLanier12-year-old: Whole teamEighth grade: Whole teamLawrenceville6- and 7-year-old: Whole team8-year-old: Whole team9-year-old: Munir Taylor11-year-old: Jailil Goley12-year-old: Chris Trejo12-year-old: Justin AndersonEighth grade: Whole defenseMountain View11-year-old: Stephen BrownNorcrossEighth grade: Bacori MinnerNorth Gwinnett10-year-old: Anthony Saul Jr.12-year-old: Langston AbernathyParkview8-year-old: Kobe Owusu9-year-old: Orange defense11-year-old: Entire team12-year-old: Kevin Caldwell Jr. Recommended for you +44 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Eighth Grade Division I, Mill Creek vs Dacula Photos: Youth Sports Pictures Click for more. 