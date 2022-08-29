The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: K.J. Mackel
8-year-old: Cameron Small
9-year-old: Mike Wilson
10-year-old: Ryan Dennis
11-year-old: Brayden Banks
12-year-old: Jayce Lynch McNeil
Eighth grade, Division I: Trayvis Hunter
Eighth grade, Division II: Oziyas Pichard
Berkmar
6- and 7-year-old: Noah Johnson
8-year-old: Adam Dennis
9-year-old: Eli Dave Evans
10-year-old: Peyton Carter
Eighth grade: Cameron Jones
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Truett Owens
8-year-old: Marcus Taylor Jr.
10-year-old: A.J. Ybarra
11-year-old: Noah Ford
12-year-old: Harrison Gadd
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Maximus Randolph
6- and 7-year-old: Ayden Kendrick
8-year-old: Peyton Bridges
8-year-old: Sawyer Rickman
9-year-old: Mateo Noguera
10-year-old: Teddy Jones
10-year-old: Wyatt Venters
11-year-old: Colt Gindlesperger
12-year-old: Antonio Gordon
Eighth grade, Division I: Kylan Baker
Eighth grade, Division II: Hunter Knox
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Carson Lewis
10-year-old: Bryce Abbott
11-year-old: Jaylon Walker
12-year-old: Robbie Dunn Jr.
12-year-old: Rolston Abbot
Eighth grade: Robert Spry
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Jaron Thompson
6- and 7-year-old: Abel Dickens
8-year-old: Cash Rockmore
11-year-old: Karon Hill
12-year-old: Nathan Faulkner
Eighth grade: E.J. Jenkins
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Greyson Williams
8-year-old: Quincy Murrell
11-year-old: Aden Daniels
12-year-old: Morishenola Ibraheem
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Rodnee Drew
8-year-old: Bam-Bam Smith
9-year-old: Jacob Davis
10-year-old: Miguel Moreno
11-year-old: Cyrey Coleman
11-year-old: Aiden Foy
12-year-old: Jaylen Asbury
Eighth grade, Division I: Joel Bradford
Eighth grade, Division II: Cam Hurst
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Cairo Ellison
8-year-old: Noah Mota Garapola
10-year-old: Harper Pulley
12-year-old: Carson Jones
Eighth grade: Jeremiah Marshall
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Dru Edwards
6- and 7-year-old: Oryan Miller
8-year-old: Triston Hoskins
8-year-old: Taj Burnett
9-year-old: Ta’Ryan Clark
10-year-old: Jace Houston
12-year-old: Sakai McKight
Eighth grade: Jarrell Mouzon
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Davis
8-year-old: Chandler Tolliver
9-year-old: Roman Wilson
10-year-old: Kelton Pearson
11-year-old: Banks Aldred
12-year-old: Jaquayveon Kinyon
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Iyan Bolds
8-year-old: Mason Schine
9-year-old: Ryan Heiderscheith
11-year-old: Xavier German
12-year-old: Gavin McCarthy
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Marshawn White
9-year-old: Sean White III
10-year-old: Jamall Elesby Jr.
11-year-old: Jack DeLeone
Eighth grade: Jaiden Caldwell
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Hay
6- and 7-year-old: Jack Henderson
8-year-old: Jacob Curtis
9-year-old: Pierce Joyner
10-year-old: Hamza Tadkod
10-year-old: Dane Aaron
11-year-old: Karson Conley
11-year-old: Amari Robinson
12-year-old: Cooper Dean
Eighth grade: Ewan Glass
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: William Magnus Singleton
9-year-old: Finn Beebe
10-year-old: Ethan Funderburk
12-year-old: Zane Witherspoon
Eighth grade, Division I: Sterling Dixon
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Pharrell Davis
10-year-old: Tyler Griffin
11-year-old: Christian Evans
12-year-old: Jacorey Hunt
Eighth grade: Myles Cobb
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Andre Gilliam
9-year-old: Trae Griggs
10-year-old: Johnathan Harden
Eighth grade: Nuriel Junious
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Makenzie Foster
Third grade: Chloe Clay
Fourth grade: Lauren Ossman
Fifth grade: Kaelyn Lee
Sixth grade: Ogechi Odimgbe
Seventh grade: Addyson Byrne
Eighth grade: Paris Houston
Berkmar
Second grade: Carter Davis
Mascot/third/fourth grade: Leah Rembert
Sixth grade: Zayra Salinas
Eighth grade: Alyssa Webb
Brookwood
First grade: Serena Akyan
Second grade: Leah Walden
Third grade: Savannah Sims
Fourth grade: Riley Littlejohn
Fifth grade: Paulina Garcia
Sixth grade: Hayden Robertson
Seventh grade: Sydney Higgins
Eighth grade: Alivia Rivera
Buford
First/second grade: Hayden Hunter
Eighth grade: Jessica Buell
Eighth grade: Piper Wood
Collins Hill
First grade: Nina Hargins
Second grade: Skai Shavers
Third grade: Mia Butler
Fourth grade: Tristan Garner
Fifth grade: Asia Hamilton
Sixth grade: Sophia Avila
Seventh grade: Camila Cervantes
Eighth grade: Brooklyn Reid
Dacula
First/second grade: Hayden Whitley
First/second grade: Jayda Thomas
Sixth grade: Olivia Brown
Seventh grade: Isabella Constantino
Eighth grade: Taylor Silock
Duluth
Second grade: Olivia Davis
Fourth grade: Londyn Lee
Sixth grade: Khamani Hickman
Seventh grade: Sha’Naria Manigo
Lanier
First grade: Sophia Azurmendi
Second grade: Caroilne Wright
Third grade: Isabela Orrega
Fourth grade: Valentina Hynson
Fifth grade: Solara Bodechon
Sixth grade: Leighton England
Eighth grade: Madi Brady
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Brianna Banks
First/second grade: Ari Smith
Third grade: Karsyn King
Fourth grade: Kailyn Riley
Fifth grade: Kinsley Ballard
Sixth grade: Trinity Kirkland
Seventh grade: Jordyn Crawford
Eighth grade: Trinati Washington
Mountain View
Fourth grade: Melanie Gilbeau
Sixth grade: Aniyah Rochester
Seventh grade: Kennedy Popovich
Eighth grade: Erin O’Toole
Norcross
First/second grade: Kaleigh Reeves
Third grade: Jordan Green
Fourth grade: Kaisyn O’Cain
Fifth grade: Jasmine Curtis
Sixth grade: Jocaydes Miranda-Larin
Seventh grade: Semaijia Joseph
Eighth grade: Malia Torres
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Hailey White
First/second grade: Leighton Corney
Third grade: Caroline Sacco
Fourth grade: Harper Watkins
Fifth grade: Presley Mentzer
Fifth grade: Alayna Zook
Sixth grade: Teagan Quinlin
Sixth grade: Megan McClintock
Seventh grade: Liv Leddin
Eighth grade: Chloe Hager
Parkview
First/second grade: Autumn Sukowske
First/second grade: Senna Fitzpatrick
Fourth grade: Kayla Journey
Fifth grade: Maddie Pixton
Sixth grade: Hayley Pixton
Seventh grade: Kamryn Crane
Eighth grade: Emma Anderson
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Annsley Moore
Second grade: Jinelly Severino
Third grade: Olivia Ellison
Fourth grade: Hannah Kim
Fifth grade: Joy Smith
Sixth grade: Autumn Chapman
Seventh grade: Makayla Longo
Eighth grade: Lennae Robertson
Scenes from the Georgia Bulldogs vs. College of Charleston Cougars women's soccer match on Aug. 28, 2022.
