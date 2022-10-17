The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Hayden Hartzel
9-year-old: Safi McAfee
10-year-old: The defense
12-year-old: Tyler Durden
Eighth grade, Division I: Jamari Hoilett
Eighth grade, Division II: Shakur Anderson
Berkmar
11-year-old: Javon Harris
Brookwood
11-year-old: A.J. Austin
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Korbin Bowman
6- and 7-year-old: Tripp Youngclaus
6- and 7-year-old: Crawford Hudgens
8-year-old: Easton Fletcher
8-year-old: Brady Orton
9-year-old: Jamari Green
9-year-old: Chase Golden
10-year-old: Collier Prentice
10-year-old: Brendon Appling
11-year-old: Jeffrey Bowman
12-year-old: Ian Burnette
12-year-old; Ke’Shon Blow
Eighth grade, Division II: Brody Ammons
Eighth grade, Division I: Brayden Watson
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Ethan G. Williams
6- and 7-year-old: Kaiden Laidler
9-year-old: Kalen Cotten
11-year-old: Jojo Hampton
Eighth grade: Nick De La Torre
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
8-year-old: C.J. Welch
9-year-old: Oliver Heath
10-year-old: Daven Sharp
11-year-old: Cameron Teague
12-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Amari Tucker
Discovery
Eighth grade: Sebastian Flores Perez
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Codey Coleman
8-year-old: Ricky Mabry
9-year-old: Jacob Threat
10-year-old: Carmelo Goodson
11-year-old: Jaxson Roberts
11-year-old: Jacobi Page
12-year-old: Westin Mathews
12-year-old: Mohamed Bah
Eighth grade, Division I: Deuce Smith
Eighth grade, Division II: Joreal Ellinger
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Riley Strickland
12-year-old: Cru Chonko
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Devin Mapp
8-year-old: Noah Heard
9-year-old: Jaxon Jean-Louis
10-year-old: Jaxton Smith
12-year-old: Isaiah Chukwu
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Hay
8-year-old: Hunter Cotton
11-year-old: Jordan Sharp
Eighth grade: Andrew Beard
Parkview
8-year-old: William King
9-year-old: Rashad Edwards
10-year-old: Jackson Bell
11-year-old: Draden Simmons
12-year-old: Jayson Woods
Eighth grade, Division I: Bryce Carter
Peachtree Ridge
10-year-old: Demetrius Lee
11-year-old: JuJu Sanchez
12-year-old: Aiden Opore
Eighth grade: Albert Wilham
South Gwinnett
9-year-old: Trae Griggs
10-year-old: Riley Yancey
Eighth grade: Leroy Gibbs
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Whole team
Third grade: Whole team
Fourth grade: Whole team
Fifth grade: Whole team
Sixth grade: Whole team
Seventh grade: Whole team
Eighth grade: Whole team
Brookwood
First grade: Avah Parker
Second grade: Madison Escoe
Third grade: Janice Moore
Fourth grade: Kayla Tolbert
Fifth grade: Kinsley Harris
Sixth grade: Avery Gober
Seventh grade: Hayden Hopson
Eighth grade: E’nyko Johnson
Buford
Fifth grade: Callyn Cartwright
Fifth grade: Hailey Jackson
Collins Hill
First grade: Aniyah Wooten
Third grade: Mia Butler
Fourth grade: Cecilia An
Sixth grade: Julianna Dewitt
Eighth grade: Hope Cain
Dacula
Third grade: Autumn Burns
Fourth grade: Cori Prophette
Fifth grade: Kaylee Villanueva
Sixth grade: Aoki White
Seventh grade: Kasidee Glass
Eighth grade: Lauren Wright
Duluth
First/second grade: Aleyla Daniel
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Josie Sereno
First/second grade: Evie Jackson
Fourth grade: Isabel Haler
Fifth grade: Reagan Mitchell
Fifth grade: Camila De La Rosa
