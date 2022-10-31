Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 8:56 pm
Dacula and Lanier 8-year-old Gwinnett Football League players during an Oct. 30, 2022 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Brookwood
11-year-old: Taeshon Blount
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Holden Henderson
8-year-old: Colton Clark
9-year-old: J.C. Kilgore
12-year-old: Colton Nelson
12-year-old: Joseph Jameson
Eighth grade, Division I: Ian Chafin
Eighth grade, Division II: Bradley Thompson
Collins Hill
9-year-old: Christian Briley
11-year-old: Ali Head
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Santiago Patino
8-year-old: Dean Curry
9-year-old: Braylon Moore
10-year-old: Kristian Wimbly
11-year-old: Kenden Tinsley
12-year-old: Ricardo Martinez
Eighth grade, Division I: London Goggans
Eighth grade, Division II: Aaron Black
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Mason Moses
9-year-old: Zarquer Payton
12-year-old: Fredrick Moses
Eighth grade: C.J. Benton
Mountain View
8-year-old: Albert Booker Jr.
12-year-old: Marshall Brown
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Jenoris Mabson Jr.
10-year-old: Jermari Flint
11-year-old: Andre Hall
12-year-old: Oliver Chea
Eighth grade: William Gause
CHEERLEADING
Third grade: Sophia Sanchez
Sixth grade: Adrianna Guyton
Eighth grade: Anna De Freitas
Fifth grade: Whole team
Seventh grade: Adelyn Perlotte
Seventh grade: Mally Adamson
First grade: Lily Petree
Fourth grade: Olivia Nwoko
Sixth grade: Chaya Harrison
Eighth grade: Leilani Aguinaga
Dacula
Fifth grade: Katalina Filer
Peachtree Ridge
Seventh grade: Dyllan Brinagh
Scenes from Gwinnett Football League action between Dacula and Lanier on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Dacula vs. Lanier 8-year-olds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
