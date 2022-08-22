The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Brody Sims
8-year-old: Dash Law
9-year-old: Kanye Kellam
10-year-old: Jeremy Chisom
11-year-old: Chance Nesbitt
12-year-old: Amari Tamplin
Eighth grade, Division I: Kevin Gwibuka
Eighth grade, Division II: Jayden Davis
Berkmar
8-year-old: Samuel Jones
9-year-old: Jaiden Owens
10-year-old: Kody Knight
11-year-old: Isaiah Lewis
12-year-old: Larry Moore III
Eighth grade: Farass Ibrahim
Brookwood
11-year-old: Sevin Jackson
12-year-old: Gabe Pappadatos
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Aiden Murray
6- and 7-year-old: Reed Rush
6- and 7-year-old: Hunter Clark
8-year-old: Brennan Barnes
8-year-old: Maddox Taulbee
9-year-old: Cristian Conwell
9-year-old: Reed Griffin
10-year-old: Landry Hudgens
10-year-old: Charlie Dale
11-year-old: Casen Cowart
11-year-old Gold: Offensive line
12-year-old: Tyler Russo
12-year-old: Ke’Shon Blow
Eighth grade, Division I: Jameer Cantrell
Eighth grade, Division II: Justin Hawthorne
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Cayden Warner
10-year-old: Todd Wooten
11-year-old: Ashton Burt
12-year-old: Terrell Morris
12-year-old: Elizandro Reyes
Eighth grade: Jett Beck
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Giovanni Guerrier
6- and 7-year-old: Starling Jones III
8-year-old: Chase Burgess
9-year-old: Caiden Netters
10-year-old: Emory Jenkins
11-year-old: Zayne Moore
12-year-old: Jevan Williams
Eighth grade: Natheodore Ashmon
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Andrew Beaver
8-year-old: Taylor McGhee
11-year-old: Bryson Jones
12-year-old: Kayden Delaine
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Kameron Peters
8-year-old: Cason Hammonds
9-year-old: Dallas Williams
11-year-old: Jaden Nored
11-year-old: Quinton Henry
12-year-old: Dee Bonner
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Jackson Neblett
8-year-old: Mike Downey
10-year-old: Caleb Williams
12-year-old: Doyle Morrison Jr.
Eighth grade: Mikey Morring
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Za’mere Murchison
6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Banks
8-year-old Black: Whole team
8-year-old: King Otis Morrison
9-year-old: Zadarrien Roulhac
10-year-old: Blaise Porter
11-year-old: Cruz Julius
12-year-old: Oscar Ramirez
Eighth grade: Elijah Byron
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Johnathan DelaTorre
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Luke Charles
8-year-old: Camden Swanson
9-year-old: Malik Johnson
10-year-old: Princeton Moore
11-year-old: Jalen Dickson
12-year-old: Joshua Rojas
Norcross
10-year-old: Kellen Pringle
11-year-old: Calil Hester
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Caleb Herron
6- and 7-year-old: Harrison Collier
8-year-old: Colton Hill
9-year-old: Brooks Foster
10-year-old: Matthew Reddic
10-year-old: Paimon Ramin
11-year-old: Colten Coblentz
11-year-old: Dylan Maloney
Eighth grade: Max Patterson
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Blake Dudley
8-year-old: Braysen Morgan
9-year-old: Rashad Edwards
10-year-old: Jamir Washington
11-year-old: Stephen Campbell
12-year-old: Braddox Green
Eighth grade: Gregory Hart
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Johan Colbert
10-year-old: Tyler Davis
11-year-old: Josiah Proctor
12-year-old: Donovan Macombe
Eighth grade: Jaedon Hunt
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Andre Gilliam
9-year-old: Zephaniah Chea
10-year-old: Zion Trollinger
Eighth grade: Jaylen Medlock
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Khinley Person
Third grade: Brooklyn Hixon
Fifth grade: Zendaya Wilson
Sixth grade: Eden Ronoke
Seventh grade: Janyla Taylor
Eighth grade: Kyli Gallashaw
Berkmar
Mascot: Lydia Jones
Third grade: Jordan Tyson
Sixth grade: Madelyn Harden
Eighth grade: Brianna DeCarvalho
Brookwood
First/second grade: Ciera Drummond
Third grade: Harper Skelley
Fourth grade: Farrah Dye
Fifth grade: Kinsley Beard
Sixth grade: Honesty McMillan-Scott
Seventh grade: Sanaa Sims
Eighth grade: Lauren Kirby
Buford
First/second grade: Ava Mitchell
First/second grade: Halleigh Warner
Fourth grade: Marlie Burge
Fifth grade: Kendall Gaines
Seventh grade: Brooke Ha
Seventh grade: Abby Sowers
Eighth grade: Emily Fernandez
Eighth grade: Annabel Puckett
Collins Hill
First grade: Traci Garner
Second grade: Adriana Flores
Third grade: Kennedi Jones
Fifth grade: Amanda Barroso
Sixth grade: Isabella Acosta
Seventh grade: Juliana Hart
Eighth grade: Bless’n Edwards
Dacula
First/second grade: Ava Jackson
First/second grade: Ariana Norris
Third grade: Autumn Burns
Fourth grade: Janae Butler
Fifth grade: Jayda Rivers
Sixth grade: McKenna Parker
Seventh grade: Jordyn Bush
Eighth grade: Lauren Palmer
Duluth
First/second grade: Trinity Leopold
Third/fourth grade: Terrione Winston
Fifth/sixth grade: Audrina Lopez-Rao
Lanier
First grade: Lucy Belle Beaubouef
Second grade: Riley Sweet
Third grade: Jazmine Hernandez Da Silva
Fourth grade: Litsy Aguilar-Aldana
Fifth grade: Anna Thoman
Sixth grade: Mattie Lantz
Seventh grade: Johanna Likens
Eighth grade: Caylee Battle
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Ximena Romero
First/second grade: Kali Carmichael
Third grade: Tatianta McCall
Fourth grade: Shenise Momo
Fifth grade: A’laya Lockhart
Sixth grade: Alia Rowe
Seventh grade: Jessie Hollins
Eighth grade: Makayla Abrams
Mountain View
Third grade: Lila Perez
Fourth grade: Angelique Gomez
Sixth grade: Daley Semanson
Seventh grade: Ty’lajah Jones
Eighth grade: Chandler Hamilton
Norcross
First/second grade: Kassidy Jones
Sixth grade: Kylie O’Cain-Beulah
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Makenzli Bream
First/second grade: Ansley Chovanic
Fourth grade: Saniya Doughty
Fifth grade: Carter Sledge
Fifth grade: London Small
Sixth grade: Lily Alexander
Sixth grade: Paden Gaines
Seventh grade: Hayden Lake
Eighth grade: Emma Roman
Parkview
First/second grade: Erin Napier
First/second grade: Hayley Dodson
Third grade: Jaycee Pittman
Fourth grade: London Knox
Fifth grade: Elizabeth Dixon
Sixth grade: Laila Peete
Seventh grade: Aneesa Lee-Stewart
Eighth grade: Tyanna King
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Maia Davis
Second grade: Elizabeth Moon
Third grade: Skylar Jackson
Fourth grade: Kennedy Chung
Fifth grade: Trinity-Lorraine Lee
Sixth grade: Autumn Brown
Seventh grade: Dyllan Brinagh
Eighth grade: Saisanjana DeSarapu
