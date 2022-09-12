The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Noah Barimah
8-year-old: Camden Charlotin
9-year-old: Shailond Ridley
10-year-old: C.J. Ramey
11-year-old: Bryson Sutherland
12-year-old: Knox Blocker
Eighth grade, Division II: Kyle Dejoie
Berkmar
12-year-old: Devon Alphonso
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Malcolm Donavon Taylor
8-year-old: Malik Anderson
10-year-old: Mason Smith
11-year-old: Kam Beard
12-year-old: Sajad McClure
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Hilton Moore
6- and 7-year-old: Makhi Poole
6-year 7-year-old White: Defense
8-year-old: Tucker Childress
8-year-old: Cannon Lewis
9-year-old: Grady Cain
9-year-old: Brody Hosenfeld
10-year-old: Jamier Wells
10-year-old: Messiah Taylor
11-year-old: Brayden Chatmon
11-year-old: Max Adam
12-year-old: Ke’Shon Blow
12-year-old: Mason Vanscoy
Eighth grade, Division II: Ethan Hauser
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Xavier Harwell
9-year-old: Nicky Basulto
10-year-old: Bryce Upshur
11-year-old: Ali Head
12-year-old: Seth Thomas
12-year-old: Enrique Romero
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Chance White
8-year-old: Josh Champ
11-year-old: Josh Bellinger
12-year-old: Isaiah Weaver
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Kanye Anderson
8-year-old: Izaiah Sanchez
9-year-old: Daishawn Gayle
10-year-old: Gavin Underwood
11-year-old: Sam Banahene
12-year-old: Malcolm Kennedy
12-year-old: Dominic Miller
Eighth grade, Division I: Saif Bin-Wihad
Eighth grade, Division II: Aaron Black
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Liam McWilliamson
8-year-old: Robert Landers
10-year-old: Camden Askew
12-year-old: Josiah Cardona
Eighth grade: Ben Vanden Bos
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Calvin Jackson
6- and 7-year-old: Charles Rudolph
8-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Jarvis Thompson
10-year-old: Zach Wynn
11-year-old: Ameer Jenkins
12-year-old: Josh Hammonds
Eighth grade: Josh Jones
Eighth grade: Jaren Joseph
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Killian Burns
10-year-old: Elan Bell
11-year-old: Conner Crawford
11-year-old: Josh Williams
12-year-old: Sebastian Ramos
Mountain View
10-year-old: Davian Peterson
11-year-old: Kellen Palmer
12-year-old: Elijah Reeves
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Tyler Scott
10-year-old: Cameron Hinds
11-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Bryson Hurt
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Braylen Coblentz
6- and 7-year-old: Jordan Ledford
8-year-old: Rhys Wilhite
9-year-old: Benjamin Hartman
10-year-old: Mateen Bahawdory
10-year-old: Savoy Paschall
11-year-old: Landon Welch
12-year-old: Jacoby Voeun
Eighth grade: Elam Rahman
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Eli Weber
8-year-old: Jace Gray
11-year-old: A.J. Granville
Eighth grade, Division I: Kevin Caldwell
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Johnny Janvier
11-year-old: Julian Sanchez
12-year-old: Tommy Morris
Eighth grade: Jeremiah Proctor
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Grayson Hilson
9-year-old: Mikah Smith
10-year-old: Maxwell Jones
Eighth grade: Andre Lacy
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Amelia Chambers
Third grade: Julianna Broussard
Fourth grade: Morgan Echols
Fifth grade: Masiyah Weaver
Sixth grade: Karon Reed
Seventh grade: Payton Taylor
Eighth grade: Nevaeh Watson
Brookwood
First grade: Izabella Dickerson
Second grade: Raegan Poteet
Third grade: Margaret Slavin
Fourth grade: Amyra Currington
Fifth grade: Kahlen Poteet
Sixth grade: Charlotte Lor
Seventh grade: Ellanor Young
Eighth grade: Avery Hall
Buford
First/second grade: Alyssa Andrade
First/second grade: Delilah Dobbs
Third grade: Maisley Hastings
Third grade: Madelyn Tu
Fourth grade: Mattie Johnson
Fourth grade: Emerson Bess
Fifth grade: Peyton Wilson
Fifth grade: Madelyn Edwards
Seventh grade: Emma Fountain
Seventh grade: Lily Johnson
Eighth grade: Caroline Woods
Eighth grade: Ansleigh Rose
Collins Hill
First grade: Evie Silich
Second grade: Valentina Huggins
Third grade: Laylani Jazon
Fourth grade: Kayla Salary
Fifth grade: Zhoe Loper
Sixth grade: Ksenia Bukshteyn
Seventh grade: Makaylen Pich
Eighth grade: Jordin Williams
Dacula
First/second grade: Kendall Leigh
Third grade: Oriana Mayorga
Fourth grade: Tori-Ann Foster
Fifth grade: Mikayla Harris
Sixth grade: McKenzie Brooks
Seventh grade: Brianna Marthalyne
Eighth grade: Giulianna Fiorentino
Duluth
First/second grade: Kalie Little
Third/fourth grade: Amiya Bethune
Fifth/sixth grade: Sundai Parham
Seventh/eighth grade: Sariah Clower
Lanier
First grade: Hattie Christensen
Second grade: Sarah Chaparro
Third grade: Avery Knox
Fourth grade: Lauren Levy
Fifth grade: Emma Gilreath
Sixth grade: Mattie Lantz
Seventh grade: Natalia Escalona
Eighth grade: Cameron Fryant
Mountain View
Sixth grade: Ryan Russ
Seventh grade: Kori Moore
Eighth grade: Tylah Jones
Norcross
First/second grade: Harper Hamilton
Third grade: Aniyah Perkins
Fourth grade: Isis Hatcher
Fifth grade: Aiden Bosby
Sixth grade: Neoshae Hill
Seventh grade: Keiry Juarez-Aguilar
Eighth grade: Symaya Pressley
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Scarlett Colwell
First/second grade: River Marcarelli
Third grade: Elina Sohn
Fourth grade: Mia Penagos Garcia
Fifth grade: Harlow Balmes
Fifth grade: Caroline Blake
Sixth grade: Addison Harris
Sixth grade: Mackenzie Lynch
Seventh grade: Katherine Shema
Eighth grade: Dakota Gilliam
Parkview
First/second grade: Nylah Johnson
First/second grade: Sarah Swafford
Third grade: Anniebelle Torres
Sixth grade: Maya Tronolone
Eighth grade: Leah Killebrew
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Addi Walls
Second grade: Bella Gherasim
Third grade: Nora Boyd
Sixth grade: Faith Chen
Seventh grade: Janylah Brown
Eighth grade: Krystan Nelson
