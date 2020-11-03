GDSC_0001.JPG
Mill Creek’s Tate Lovelady (22) runs during an 8-year-old Gwinnett Football League game against Collins Hill on Saturday, Aug. 29.

 Will Hammock

Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Brookwood

9-year-old: Whole team

Buford

9-year-old: The team, as one

11-year-old: Whole defense

12-year-old: Bryce Gindlesperger

Collins Hill

9-year-old: Adonnis Granville Jr.

Eighth grade: Tresor Halbig-Ngoyi

Lanier

Eighth grade: Carmelo Byrd

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Whole team

8-year-old: Whole team

9-year-old: Sencee Gebeh

10-year-old: Whole team

11-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Speedy

Norcross

12-year-old: Jeremy Tyler II

Eighth grade, Division II: Cenceire England

North Gwinnett

Eighth grade: Jake Gaskill

Parkview

11-year-old: Lawrence Williams III

12-year-old: Whole defense

CHEERLEADING

Archer

Eighth grade: Bella Probst

Brookwood

First/second grade: Serenity George

Third grade: Jordyn Kirksay

Fourth grade: Avery Gober

Fifth grade: Rachel Johnson

Sixth grade: Kali McNeely

Seventh grade: Niya Fisher

Eighth grade: Mackenzie Burns

Buford

Third grade: Elle Gordon

Sixth grade: Caroline Woods

Seventh grade: Lily Smith

Lanier

Eighth grade: Liana Jones

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Shanise Momo

Third grade: Rachel Wright

Fourth grade: Trinity Strickland

Fifth grade: Jaedyn Gaddis

Sixth grade: Ki'arra Witty

Seventh grade: Aniyah Abney

Peachtree Ridge

Fourth grade: Khamani Hickman

Fifth grade: Mia William

Sixth grade: Samya Wilson

