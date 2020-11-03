The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Brookwood
9-year-old: Whole team
Buford
9-year-old: The team, as one
11-year-old: Whole defense
12-year-old: Bryce Gindlesperger
Collins Hill
9-year-old: Adonnis Granville Jr.
Eighth grade: Tresor Halbig-Ngoyi
Lanier
Eighth grade: Carmelo Byrd
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
8-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Sencee Gebeh
10-year-old: Whole team
11-year-old: Whole team
12-year-old: Speedy
Norcross
12-year-old: Jeremy Tyler II
Eighth grade, Division II: Cenceire England
North Gwinnett
Eighth grade: Jake Gaskill
Parkview
11-year-old: Lawrence Williams III
12-year-old: Whole defense
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Eighth grade: Bella Probst
Brookwood
First/second grade: Serenity George
Third grade: Jordyn Kirksay
Fourth grade: Avery Gober
Fifth grade: Rachel Johnson
Sixth grade: Kali McNeely
Seventh grade: Niya Fisher
Eighth grade: Mackenzie Burns
Buford
Third grade: Elle Gordon
Sixth grade: Caroline Woods
Seventh grade: Lily Smith
Lanier
Eighth grade: Liana Jones
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Shanise Momo
Third grade: Rachel Wright
Fourth grade: Trinity Strickland
Fifth grade: Jaedyn Gaddis
Sixth grade: Ki'arra Witty
Seventh grade: Aniyah Abney
Peachtree Ridge
Fourth grade: Khamani Hickman
Fifth grade: Mia William
Sixth grade: Samya Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.