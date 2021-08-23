20210821034317_IMG_2235 (1).jpg

Dacula cheerleaders perform during the first week of Gwinnett Football League games.

 Youth Sports Pictures

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Journey Bell

First/second grade: Savannah Lauzon

Third grade: Layel Friend

Fourth grade: Christine Adegbenro

Fifth grade: Jordynn Brooker

Sixth grade: JaNyla Reed

Seventh grade: Cali Crosby

Eighth grade: Kennedy Williams

Brookwood

First/second grade: Layla Brown

Third grade: Jayla Tolbert

Fourth grade: Aleena Gilani

Fifth grade: Bria James

Sixth grade: Scholar Jones

Seventh grade: Isabella Cooksey

Eighth grade: Kayla Hernandez

Buford

Third grade: Anna Her

Third grade: Bella Thrasher

Fourth grade: Callie Sweatman

Fifth grade: Katelyn Turner

Fifth grade: Ella Kaitlin Fisher

Sixth grade: Elle Drake

Seventh grade: Hope Shaw

Eighth grade: Sammie Mosier

Collins Hill

First grade: Calla Sithisom

Second grade: Madison Thrower

Third grade: Kayla Salary

Fourth grade: Ava Morris

Fifth grade: Stacey Kegbolo

Sixth grade: Zaniyah Wilkinson

Seventh grade: Brooklyn Reid

Eighth grade: Isabella Wilder-Robinson

Lanier

First/second/third grade: Valentina Hynson

Fourth grade: Isla Salter

Fifth grade: Meleah Nunez

Sixth grade: Sydney Bateman

Seventh grade: Gabby Campos

Eighth grade: Isabel Biagi

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Madison McDuffie

First/second grade: Kaiden McCain

Third grade: Madison Dorch

Fourth grade: Ava Luu

Fifth grade: Zoe Nelson

Sixth grade: Amaiya Williams

Seventh grade: Ryleigh Faust

Eighth grade: Kiyari Green

Norcross

First/second grade: Payton Russell

Third grade: Kaisyn O’Cain

Fourth grade: Aaliyah Mendez-Brantley

Fifth grade: Neoshae Hill

Sixth grade: Kayla Brooks

Seventh/eighth grade: Symaya Pressley

North Gwinnett

First/second grade: Hannah Hill

Third grade: Katherine Bayouk

Third grade: Isabel Haler

Fourth grade: Kaitlyn London

Fourth grade: Camila Da La Rosa

Fifth grade: Addison Harris

Fifth grade: Olivia Sobh

Sixth grade: Addie Humphrey

Seventh grade: Kassidy Ruelas

Seventh grade: Andrea Saldana

Eighth grade: Ajla Murtic

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Janelle Watkins

Second grade: Michelle Williams

Third grade: Lexi Harvey

Fourth grade: Ivy Williams

Fifth grade: Reginae Howell

Sixth grade: Sophia Naranjo

Seventh grade: Allysa Galassi

Eighth grade: Savannah Turner

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Ayden White

6- and 7-year-old: Landon Vick

8-year-old: Amir Williams

9-year-old: Allen June

10-year-old: E.J. Williams

11-year-old: Ben Giampietro

12-year-old: Eli Jackson

12-year-old: Devin Montgomery

Eighth grade: Jordan Do

Brookwood

6- and 7-year-old: Obum Ezeokon

8-year-old: Peter Monroe

9-year-old: A.J. Ybarra

11-year-old: Matthew Craft Jr.

Eighth grade: Deyron Groce

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Ky’ran McKinnon

6- and 7-year-old: Tucker Childress

6- and 7-year-old: Sawyer Rickman

8-year-old: Di’Shon Thompson

8-year-old: Braylen Everheart

9-year-old: Ja’mier Wells

10-year-old: Junior Perez

10-year-old: Sean Wright

11-year-old: D.J. McCleon

12-year-old: Silas Osborn

Eighth grade Division I: Deronte Broughton

Eighth grade Division II: Zairyn Kirchoff

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Noah Holman

9-year-old: Courtney Hayes

10-year-old: Nate Chukwu

11-year-old: Bubba McBride

12-year-old: Ziair Patton

Eighth grade: Cam Simmons

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Nigel Lavalais

9-year-old: Tariq Welch

10-year-old: Sheriff Brown

Eighth grade: Chase Frazier

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore

10-year-old: Defense

11-year-old: Jacquaveon Kinyon

Eighth grade Division I: Tyler Atkinson

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Luke Hulsey-Schuler

8-year-old: Dwayne Lee

9-year-old: Leslie Malone

10-year-old: Derrick Washington

10-year-old: Elton Gordon

11-year-old: Elijah Tillman

11-year-old: Westin Mathews

12-year-old: Deuce Smith

12-year-old: Kendall Storey

Eighth grade: Auryon Gregory

Lanier

6- and 7-year-old: Zay Lane

11-year-old: Javian Brown

12-year-old: Jameer Cantrell

Eighth grade: Ben Vanden Bos

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Tremon Frederick

6- and 7-year-old: Jacoby Howard

9-year-old: Munir Taylor

10-year-old: Julius Cruz

11-year-old: Josh Hammonds

12-year-old: Shamar Banner

Eighth grade: Stephen Barjolo

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Christian Hall

8-year-old: Michael Wilson

9-year-old: Tyler Nemorin

10-year-old: Hans Wintter Jr.

11-year-old: Jackson Jones

12-year-old: Jaden Nicolas

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Demetrius Broadnax

8-year-old: Jabarii Evans

9-year-old: Jamall Elesby Jr.

10-year-old: Raanan Woods

11-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Francisco Montanez

Eighth grade: Cameron Goodman

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Hunter Cotton

8-year-old: Kol Mazone

8-year-old: Walker Venters

9-year-old: Austin Brebnor

9-year-old: Anthony Summers-Dixon

10-year-old: A.J. Saul

10-year-old: Logan Dean

11-year-old: Alex Agazzi-Logan

12-year-old: Cael O’Hern

12-year-old: Maxon Kim

Eighth grade: Landon Carter

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Entire team

9-year-old: Quientero DeGuzman

10-year-old: Julian Fleury

11-year-old: Jamel Davis

Eighth grade: Andrew Newett

