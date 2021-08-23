The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Journey Bell
First/second grade: Savannah Lauzon
Third grade: Layel Friend
Fourth grade: Christine Adegbenro
Fifth grade: Jordynn Brooker
Sixth grade: JaNyla Reed
Seventh grade: Cali Crosby
Eighth grade: Kennedy Williams
Brookwood
First/second grade: Layla Brown
Third grade: Jayla Tolbert
Fourth grade: Aleena Gilani
Fifth grade: Bria James
Sixth grade: Scholar Jones
Seventh grade: Isabella Cooksey
Eighth grade: Kayla Hernandez
Buford
Third grade: Anna Her
Third grade: Bella Thrasher
Fourth grade: Callie Sweatman
Fifth grade: Katelyn Turner
Fifth grade: Ella Kaitlin Fisher
Sixth grade: Elle Drake
Seventh grade: Hope Shaw
Eighth grade: Sammie Mosier
Collins Hill
First grade: Calla Sithisom
Second grade: Madison Thrower
Third grade: Kayla Salary
Fourth grade: Ava Morris
Fifth grade: Stacey Kegbolo
Sixth grade: Zaniyah Wilkinson
Seventh grade: Brooklyn Reid
Eighth grade: Isabella Wilder-Robinson
Lanier
First/second/third grade: Valentina Hynson
Fourth grade: Isla Salter
Fifth grade: Meleah Nunez
Sixth grade: Sydney Bateman
Seventh grade: Gabby Campos
Eighth grade: Isabel Biagi
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Madison McDuffie
First/second grade: Kaiden McCain
Third grade: Madison Dorch
Fourth grade: Ava Luu
Fifth grade: Zoe Nelson
Sixth grade: Amaiya Williams
Seventh grade: Ryleigh Faust
Eighth grade: Kiyari Green
Norcross
First/second grade: Payton Russell
Third grade: Kaisyn O’Cain
Fourth grade: Aaliyah Mendez-Brantley
Fifth grade: Neoshae Hill
Sixth grade: Kayla Brooks
Seventh/eighth grade: Symaya Pressley
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Hannah Hill
Third grade: Katherine Bayouk
Third grade: Isabel Haler
Fourth grade: Kaitlyn London
Fourth grade: Camila Da La Rosa
Fifth grade: Addison Harris
Fifth grade: Olivia Sobh
Sixth grade: Addie Humphrey
Seventh grade: Kassidy Ruelas
Seventh grade: Andrea Saldana
Eighth grade: Ajla Murtic
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Janelle Watkins
Second grade: Michelle Williams
Third grade: Lexi Harvey
Fourth grade: Ivy Williams
Fifth grade: Reginae Howell
Sixth grade: Sophia Naranjo
Seventh grade: Allysa Galassi
Eighth grade: Savannah Turner
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Ayden White
6- and 7-year-old: Landon Vick
8-year-old: Amir Williams
9-year-old: Allen June
10-year-old: E.J. Williams
11-year-old: Ben Giampietro
12-year-old: Eli Jackson
12-year-old: Devin Montgomery
Eighth grade: Jordan Do
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Obum Ezeokon
8-year-old: Peter Monroe
9-year-old: A.J. Ybarra
11-year-old: Matthew Craft Jr.
Eighth grade: Deyron Groce
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Ky’ran McKinnon
6- and 7-year-old: Tucker Childress
6- and 7-year-old: Sawyer Rickman
8-year-old: Di’Shon Thompson
8-year-old: Braylen Everheart
9-year-old: Ja’mier Wells
10-year-old: Junior Perez
10-year-old: Sean Wright
11-year-old: D.J. McCleon
12-year-old: Silas Osborn
Eighth grade Division I: Deronte Broughton
Eighth grade Division II: Zairyn Kirchoff
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Noah Holman
9-year-old: Courtney Hayes
10-year-old: Nate Chukwu
11-year-old: Bubba McBride
12-year-old: Ziair Patton
Eighth grade: Cam Simmons
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Nigel Lavalais
9-year-old: Tariq Welch
10-year-old: Sheriff Brown
Eighth grade: Chase Frazier
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore
10-year-old: Defense
11-year-old: Jacquaveon Kinyon
Eighth grade Division I: Tyler Atkinson
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Luke Hulsey-Schuler
8-year-old: Dwayne Lee
9-year-old: Leslie Malone
10-year-old: Derrick Washington
10-year-old: Elton Gordon
11-year-old: Elijah Tillman
11-year-old: Westin Mathews
12-year-old: Deuce Smith
12-year-old: Kendall Storey
Eighth grade: Auryon Gregory
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Zay Lane
11-year-old: Javian Brown
12-year-old: Jameer Cantrell
Eighth grade: Ben Vanden Bos
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Tremon Frederick
6- and 7-year-old: Jacoby Howard
9-year-old: Munir Taylor
10-year-old: Julius Cruz
11-year-old: Josh Hammonds
12-year-old: Shamar Banner
Eighth grade: Stephen Barjolo
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Christian Hall
8-year-old: Michael Wilson
9-year-old: Tyler Nemorin
10-year-old: Hans Wintter Jr.
11-year-old: Jackson Jones
12-year-old: Jaden Nicolas
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Demetrius Broadnax
8-year-old: Jabarii Evans
9-year-old: Jamall Elesby Jr.
10-year-old: Raanan Woods
11-year-old: Whole team
12-year-old: Francisco Montanez
Eighth grade: Cameron Goodman
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Hunter Cotton
8-year-old: Kol Mazone
8-year-old: Walker Venters
9-year-old: Austin Brebnor
9-year-old: Anthony Summers-Dixon
10-year-old: A.J. Saul
10-year-old: Logan Dean
11-year-old: Alex Agazzi-Logan
12-year-old: Cael O’Hern
12-year-old: Maxon Kim
Eighth grade: Landon Carter
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Entire team
9-year-old: Quientero DeGuzman
10-year-old: Julian Fleury
11-year-old: Jamel Davis
Eighth grade: Andrew Newett
